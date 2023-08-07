Elon Musk Says ‘CEO’ Is a Fake Title Two Months After He Hired a CEO for Twitter

Elon Musk, owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, publicly undermined the role of CEOs on the social media platform over the weekend — exactly two months after X’s own CEO, Linda Yaccarino, began at the company.

Musk made his comments, as he often does, in a post on X.

The billionaire was responding to what appears to be a screenshot of one of his court transcripts, in which he states that he legally changed his title from CEO of Tesla to “Technoking” in 2021. In an interview that year, Musk said he changed his title as a joke “just to show that these titles don’t mean a lot.”

As he demonstrated on Sunday, Musk’s opinion on CEOs hasn’t changed over the years.

“CEO is fake title. You need a president, a controller and a secretary for a C Corp,” Musk said, likely making a reference to the positions needed to file paperwork with the IRS. “But all the chief [whatever] officer stuff is superfluous.”

X owner Elon Musk publicly undermined his CEO, Linda Yaccarino, in a post over the weekend. Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Superfluous or not, Musk’s comments fuel speculation that although he hired Yaccarino to lead the company as CEO, he’s still the one calling the shots.

Last week, X announced that the company’s product and engineering teams, which are in charge of shaping the most important parts of the platform, would report to Musk. Yaccarino, meanwhile, will oversee human resources, finance, legal, sales, and operations.

Musk also has been hyping his cage match with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, which he claimed would be livestreamed on X, with any proceeds going to charity.

Musk said he was lifting weights throughout the day to prepare for the fight because he didn’t have time to work out. In contrast to Musk, Zuckerberg is in excellent physical shape, training in jiujitsu and mixed martial arts.

“If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance,” Musk said later on Sunday. “I am much bigger and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions.”