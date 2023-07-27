Elon Musk Reinstates Twitter Account Flagged for Inappropriate Images of Children

The company once known as Twitter appears to have reinstated an account belonging to a far-right influencer after they allegedly posted photos that Elon Musk described as “child exploitation.”
Dom Lucre, whose real name is reportedly Dominick Andrew McGee, had his account suspended on Wednesday. X owner Musk tweeted after the suspension that it was enacted because Lucre's account had tweeted “child exploitation pictures associated with the criminal conviction of an Australian man in the Philippines.”
Musk also linked to a CNN article about Peter Scully, an Australian man who was sentenced to a 129-year prison sentence in the Philippines for sexually abusing several children.
Musk said that the photos posted on Lucre's account were only viewed by Twitter’s child sexual exploitation team, which deleted the posts, and that Lucre’s account was reinstated after they were deleted.
The platform formally known as Twitter states it a “zero tolerance” policy for any material that features or promotes child sexual exploitation.
“Regardless of the intent, viewing, sharing, or linking to child sexual exploitation material contributes to the re-victimization of the depicted children,” reads the policy. The punishment for violating the policy is “immediate and permanent suspension," the policy states.
The policy states that if the company finds no evidence of "malicious intent," then they may reinstate the account after an indeterminate period of time.
Within hours of being reinstated, Lucre made several posts hinting that former president Barack Obama was responsible for the death of his personal chef.
A representative for the site did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
