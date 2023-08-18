Elon Musk Promises To End Ability To Block Users on X in Most Cases

The app formerly known as Twitter will cease to feature the site’s block option, as owner Elon Musk says the feature “makes no sense.”

Responding to a post from the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley account asking about the reasons to block someone instead of muting them, Musk replied that users will soon not be able to block others from seeing their feed, but they would still be able to block users from direct messaging.

The mute feature on X enables a user to not see tweets from a muted users’ account, even if the tweet is addressed to them. But blocking went a step further, and prevented a blocked account from seeing a user's tweets.

Muted users don't know they have been muted, but blocked users get a message telling them they are blocked if they try to view the profile in question.

After the announcement, numerous users expressed dismay, with some people saying it was a “super bad decision” that would “allow harassment” on the platform.

A source familiar with Twitter criticized the move, saying it's "a terrible idea."

"It is a critical safety mechanism that allows users to block accounts that might be harassing or stalking them — removing this control will have serious consequences. Also worth mentioning that all major social media platforms have this functionality, it's table stakes."

Timothy Karr, a senior director at media watchdog group Free Press, said a major concern is that once the block function is gone, previously blocked accounts will be able to target users en masse.

"Does that mean that people who are often targeted for online harassment which has been disproportionately women, people of color, now see a toxic flood of hate in their timelines from people that they had previously blocked?" he said.

Karr questioned whether Musk's decision was a reaction to the Block the Blue campaign, in which users used browser extensions to automatically block verified "blue checkmark" accounts. While blue checkmarks had one been used to denote accounts belonging to notable users such as celebrities or journalists, they have since become a badge for people who pay $8 a month to X.

Tesla CEO and X, formerly Twitter, owner Elon Musk has a long history of making controversial comments. Win McNamee/Getty Images

"That initiative was something that was upsetting to Elon Musk, and I think it also threatened a lot of the promises that he had made to blue check subscribers, that that by virtue of paying this monthly fee, they'll see their follower accounts grow," said Karr.

Karr noted that shortly after Musk's acquisition of the platform formerly known as Twitter he had laid off most of the employees responsible for enforcing the site's safety and anti-harassment policies.

"He has consistently backed away from any pledge to make Twitter a safer space for women and communities of color, and this is just the latest in that ongoing retreat from any accountability."

Vera Eidelman, staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union's Speech, Privacy and Technology Project acknowledged that doing away with blocking is "ultimately the company’s call," the move struck her as "a move in exactly the wrong direction."

"As advocates for free speech online, we’ve long argued for more user control, not less, on the major social media platforms—in part because it offers an alternative to outright censorship by the companies," she said.

It is unclear when the option to block people from viewing an account will be rolled back.

An email to the Twitter press account generated an automatic reply of “We’ll get back to you soon.”



Additional reporting by Ben Powers