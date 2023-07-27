College Student Who Tracks Elon Musk’s Jet Turns to Zuckerberg For Help

The student who was banned from Twitter for posting the location of owner Elon Musk's private jet has found a new platform —and he wants Musk rival Mark Zuckerberg to help him with his Elon-tracking-crusade.
University of Central Florida student Jack Sweeney made a name for himself by tracking jets owned by billionaires using publicly available data, and then posting their location to the internet. In 2021 Elon Musk —one of Sweeney's favorite targets, who he tracked using the Twitter account @ElonJet— asked the 21-year-old to knock it off, offering him $5,000 or an internship to stop the practice. Sweeney asked for a higher payout, $50,000, which Musk rejected. In December 2022 Sweeney was forced out of Twitter entirely for “doxxing real-time location info.”
Sweeney continued posting Elon's air travel on other platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, and when Zuckerberg's Meta launched its Twitter-competitor Threads three weeks ago, he started the @elonmusksjet account, which quickly grew to over 14,000 followers.
Now, in a post made to Zuckerberg's competing messaging service on Wednesday night, Sweeney asked the CEO to help him twist the knife on Musk a little bit more, and let him take control of the @ElonJet handle on Threads.
“@Zuck can I get the @ElonJet handle?” Sweeney asked. “It isn’t taken but its not claimable.”
It’s unclear if Zuckerberg, who Sweeney has also tracked, will accept the request.
