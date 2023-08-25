Elon Musk Says X Is ‘Working Hard’ to Comply With the EU’s Digital Services Act - The Messenger
Elon Musk Says X Is ‘Working Hard’ to Comply With the EU’s Digital Services Act

Companies that don't comply with the DSA can be fined up to 6% of their global annual turnover and face temporary bans in Europe

Published |Updated
Jody Serrano
X owner Elon Musk has drawn the ire of European Commission officials in recent months over the platform’s approach to content moderation.Patrick Pleul/AFP via Getty Images

X owner Elon Musk said his platform, formerly known as Twitter, was “working hard” to comply with the European Union’s Digital Services Act, or DSA.

The landmark online content law requires very large platforms and search engines to identify and swiftly remove harmful and illegal content.

Musk made his comments in response to a post by EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, who announced on Friday that the bloc would officially begin enforcing the DSA.

Although the law was passed last year, the European Commission gave platforms months to comply with the new rules, which covers illegal content such as hate speech, child pornography, and terrorist videos, as well as misinformation and cyber bullying.

The DSA requires platforms to inform users when their content has been removed or restricted, and explain the reasoning behind the decision. The law also gives users the ability to appeal the decision.

“The DSA is here, here to protect free speech against arbitrary decisions, and at the same time, to protect our citizens and democracies against illegal content,” Breton said in his post on X, adding that his team would now be “very rigorous” in ensuring platforms comply with the law.  

Platforms that are not in compliance with the DSA can be fined up to 6% of their annual global turnover and can even face temporary bans.

Besides assuring Breton that X was working hard to comply with the law, Musk didn’t provide more information. Given the tension between X and the European Commission in recent months, there’s little doubt EU officials will be looking closely at the platform.

In February, X raised eyebrows in the EU when the European Commission stated the company was the only one that had failed to hand in a complete report detailing how it implemented the bloc’s voluntary disinformation charter, the Code of Practice on Disinformation.

Three months later, Musk withdrew X from the charter. The billionaire’s decision drew a sharp rebuke from Breton.

“Twitter leaves EU voluntary Code of Practice against disinformation,” Breton said, pointing out that fighting disinformation is a legal commitment under the DSA. “But obligations remain. You can run but you can’t hide.”

