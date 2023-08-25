Elon Musk Responds to DOJ SpaceX Lawsuit Meme: ‘This Is Getting Ridiculous’ - The Messenger
Elon Musk Responds to DOJ SpaceX Lawsuit Meme: ‘This Is Getting Ridiculous’

Musk's company SpaceX is alleged to have engaged in discriminatory hiring practices targeting asylees and refugees

Claire Cameron
Elon Musk took to his social media platform X to comment on a meme linking the Biden administration, Musk's companies and a new Department of Justice lawsuit alleging SpaceX engaged in discriminatory hiring practices.

Musk said "this is getting ridiculous" in response to a split screen-style meme posted to X—the platform formerly known as Twitter—by David Sacks, a venture capitalist and long-time Musk friend.

Sack's post shows screenshots from a November 2022 story (headline: "Biden says Elon Musk's connections to other countries 'worthy of being looked at") and another from Thursday relating to the Justice Department suit.

The suit, which was filed Thursday, alleges SpaceX discouraged and discriminated against asylees and refugees applying for jobs at the space industry juggernaut, which couldn't be reached to comment.

The Justice Department alleges that Musk's space company engaged in discriminatory hiring practices from at least Sept. 2018 to May 2022.

“Our investigation found that SpaceX failed to fairly consider or hire asylees and refugees because of their citizenship status and imposed what amounted to a ban on their hire regardless of their qualification, in violation of federal law,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement. Further, Clarke said, the investigation "found that SpaceX recruiters and high-level officials took actions that actively discouraged asylees and refugees from seeking work opportunities at the company."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends an event during the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, on June 16, 2023.JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images
