ElevenLabs’ Text-to-Speech AI Can Speak Using Your Own Voice Across 28 Languages

Text-to-Speech AI company ElevenLabs officially launched a deep learning model Tuesday that it says can generate emotive text-to-speech in 28 languages using either synthetic or cloned voices. The company already has over a million users across the globe and markets the model, called Multilingual v2, to anyone who wants to better relate to new audiences by communicating in local languages. With Multilingual v2 out of beta, individual users can now get started for free–but it's worth reading the fine print before signing up.



Using Multilingual v2 is simple: First choose a pre-made, cloned or custom voice and fine-tune it for elements like clarity and stability. These adjustments can be made in ElevenLabs' other product, Voice Lab. Then, enter text in any language, which the AI will instantly convert into downloadable spoken audio.

ElevenLabs created its generative AI software with the unique capacity to take in any voice, synthetic or cloned, and use that voice to speak in different languages. One original voice can power content across nearly 30 languages. The software promises to retain the speaker’s vocal characteristics and original accent, as well as even convey emotion.

Some fine print worth noting before uploading your voice is that ElevenLabs does collect uploaded voice samples, among other pieces of personal information, and may share personal information with third-party vendors, including data analytics services, testing tools and payment processors. The company guarantees users an “adequate level of data protection.” In other words, according to the privacy policy, third-party vendors cannot do anything with personal data unless ElevenLabs tells them to do so, including sharing personal information with other third parties.

Multilingual v2 builds on ElevenLabs’ professional voice cloning technology, which was released to the public earlier in August. Users of this beta release could upload their voice data, clone their voices, and use it to generate text-to-voice audio in a smaller selection of different languages than available with the full version. The main upgrade to Multilingual v2 is the expansion of languages that the software supports, as well as enhancements to emotive expression and context.

The original languages ElevenLabs offered for voice cloning were English, Polish, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Hindi and Portuguese.

ElevenLabs added the following languages with Multilingual v2: Chinese, Korean, Dutch, Turkish, Swedish, Indonesian, Filipino, Japanese, Ukrainian, Greek, Czech, Finnish, Romanian, Danish, Bulgarian, Malay, Slovak, Croatian, Classic Arabic and Tamil.

The company highlighted the use cases of the technology for independent game developers, educational institutions and those with visual impairments or additional learning needs. For instance, it could be used to create audiobooks.

“The technology has already been embraced across multiple creative verticals and sectors,” ElevenLabs wrote in a press release, “including enabling indie authors to create audio books, voicing secondary characters in video games, supporting the visually impaired to access online written content, and powering the world’s first AI radio channel.”

AI voice generation can be contentious, especially if companies have contracts that allow them to recreate a performer's voice using AI without compensation. Hi-Rez Studios, a video game developer, was recently called out for incorporating AI cloning into contracts and ended up removing those sections.

Text-to-speech AI tools can also make it difficult to tell what's real and what's not in a sea of misinformation. A recent study showed that even when participants were trained to differentiate between lifelike AI and human beings, they still could not detect over 25% of AI-generated speech samples. ElevenLabs has previously come under fire after 4chan users employed its technology to make deepfakes of celebrities spouting hateful statements.

Individuals can now experiment with ElevenLabs' voice cloning, voice-to-text AI for free on ElevenLabs’ platform.