In what has been a lucrative lead in for Electronic Arts’ for the new fiscal year, the video game publisher reported a record high first-quarter for the fiscal year 2024 financial results on Tuesday.

Net bookings for the company's first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year ending on June 30 was up 21 percent. The company recorded $1.2 billion net bookings for the same quarter of 2022.



The company credited the release of 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' for the significant revenue bump, as well the live service portion of its lucrative FIFA soccer franchise.



“EA delivered a record Q1, driven by strong momentum in EA SPORTS global football and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of EA.



“Our exceptional teams are creating innovative entertainment experiences across our multi-year pipeline, starting with the highly anticipated, culture defining titles Madden NFL 24 and EA SPORTS FC 24.”

Revenue for the quarter was $1.92 billion, compared to $1.77 billion during the same period last year. Wall Street analysts had predicted a $1.59 billion net income — a significant miscalculation.

Earnings per share came to $1.47. Analysts had expected $1.01 per share, according to estimates compiled by Zacks, again suggesting Wall Street had underestimated the gaming giant.





“We had a strong start to the fiscal year, [...] highlighted by new releases, continued live services growth, healthy engagement, and new player acquisition,” Stuart Canfield, CFO of EA, added. “Looking ahead, our teams remain focused on delivering long-term growth and profitability.”



EA’s performance during the quarter reflects the strong line up the company has had so far, leveraging big name, licensed IPs like Disney’s Star Wars. In fact, Survivor was so successful, the current-gen exclusive title will come to last gen consoles sometime in the future.



“Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise, and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PlayStation 4, and Xbox One,” Wilson announced.



EA also highlighted its commitment to post-launch game support. Wilson said that EAs teams released 145 content updates across 37 titles currently on the market.



The year has been a good one for EA, a company whose public perception has fluctuated over the years. In January, the Dead Space remake debuted at number two (behind Activision Blizzard’s Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2, which released November 2022) on NPD sales charts. It was then followed by the aforementioned Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in April. At the time of its launch, In the U.S., Survivor became the best selling game of the month in just two days.



Looking to the immediate future, EA is set to release a handful of guaranteed hits including the next installment of Madden and EA Sports FC 24. They are also releasing the next EA Original, magic-based first person action game, Immortals Of Aveum.





