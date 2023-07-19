Dusty Discovery in Deep Space Forces Rethink of How Galaxies Form - The Messenger
Dusty Discovery in Deep Space Forces Rethink of How Galaxies Form

The carbon-rich dust may have formed just a billion years after the Big Bang, the study shows

Adam Kovac
An artist’s rendition of the James Webb Space Telescope.Getty Images

Scientists working with the James Webb Space Telescope revealed Wednesday that it had detected the chemical signature of carbon dust far further back in cosmic time and space than previous theories of the universe had predicted. Their results were published in a paper in the journal Nature.

“This discovery implies that infant galaxies in the early Universe develop much faster than we ever anticipated," said Renske Smit of the Liverpool John Moores University in the United Kingdom in a statement on the European Space Agency's website.

“Webb shows us a complexity of the earliest birth-places of stars (and planets) that models are yet to explain," Smit added.

Carbon is the backbone of all life as we know it. It has the ability to form bonds with other atoms necessary to form DNA and RNA. It is possible that other life exists in the universe that is based on other chemistry, like silicon, but scientists can't know for sure until we find it.

The James Webb Telescope is able to look far back in space because of its powerful infrared instruments. As the universe expands, light stretches, and so light from the early years of the universe is extremely stretched, putting it into the infrared range. The carbon-rich dust located in this study originated just a billion years after the Big Bang, the scientists say.

This image highlights the location of the galaxy JADES-GS-z6 in a portion of an area of the sky known as GOODS-South. This galaxy, along with others in this region, were part of a James Webb Space Telescope study by an international team of astronomers, who observed the chemical signature of carbon-rich dust grains (ESA)NASA

“Carbon-rich dust grains can be particularly efficient at absorbing ultraviolet light with a wavelength around 217.5 nanometres, which for the first time we have directly observed in the spectra of very early galaxies,” said Joris Witstok, a professor at Cambridge University’s Kavli Institute for Cosmology, in the statement.

That particular wavelength is typically found in light from more recent parts of the universe that are closer to Earth. It is associated with a specific type of carbon-based molecules, called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

PAHs are complex, heavy molecules and scientists previously believed they would take a long time to form. Wistok said he didn't want to rule out other explanations for the unexpected chemical signal, although the results are tantalizing.

“This slight shift in wavelength of where the absorption is strongest suggests we may be seeing a different mix of grains, for example graphite- or diamond-like grains,” he said, which might be made on a shorter timescale as a result of a supernova.

