Dropbox Kills Unlimited Storage Subscriptions 

Dropbox is dropping a beloved feature: all-you-can-use storage.

Starting on Friday, customers who buy a Dropbox Advanced plan will face limits on how much they can store on the platform, and existing customers will begin facing the same restrictions Nov. 1. The change is part of the company's attempt to crack down on users who tax its service through activities like crypto mining and storage reselling.

Dropbox’s new metered model starts from 15 terabytes of shared storage for three active licenses, which is enough to store about 100 million documents. Each additional license incurs an added fee but brings an additional 5 terabytes.

Still, this change won't affect most Dropbox users, and it won't affect existing users right away. Just 1% of existing Advanced subscription customers use more than 35 terabytes of storage per license, according to the company. Those power users will get to keep what they have, plus obtain 5 terabytes more storage for one year at no additional cost.

Dropbox will use these pay meters rather than try to enforce new rules around what users could place in unlimited storage. Recent studies, for example, underscore the difficulty of uniformly regulating cryptocurrencies.