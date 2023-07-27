DoorDash Is Testing an AI Chatbot To Help You Order Takeout

Takeout delivery company DoorDash is testing a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence to speed up food orders, Bloomberg reported. The feature will help customers find food options faster and cut down the time it takes to submit orders and get fed.
The chatbot, DashAI, is being tested in a few markets as the company positions itself to lead the food industry in the age of automation. Other food delivery companies are working on a similar technology.
A quick view of its code shows what prompt queries DashAI is able to process. Hungry users can ask the system to recommend highly rated restaurants or answer prompts like “Where can I get authentic Asian food? I like Chinese and Thai.”
DoorDash’s AI system makes its debut as tech companies rush to integrate AI into everything from online advertising systems to healthcare, financial services, content creation and education.
- Doordash Gives Delivery Workers Option to Be Paid Hourly
- DoorDash Driver Reveals Scary Details of Delivery Gone Wrong
- Uber Eats, DoorDash and GrubHub Sue New York Over Minimum Wage
- DoorDash Driver Ambushed Mid Delivery, Beaten with Metal Objects
- AI Chatbots’ Rise Creates New Privacy Problems for Regulators
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Apple’s Most Powerful Next-Gen Laptop Chip is Currently Being Tested For a 2024 ReleaseTech
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Releases This NovemberTech
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- Soil Holds More Biodiversity Than Any Other Habitat on Earth, Study SaysTech
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech