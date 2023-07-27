DoorDash Is Testing an AI Chatbot To Help You Order Takeout

Takeout delivery company DoorDash is testing a chatbot powered by artificial intelligence to speed up food orders, Bloomberg reported. The feature will help customers find food options faster and cut down the time it takes to submit orders and get fed.



The chatbot, DashAI, is being tested in a few markets as the company positions itself to lead the food industry in the age of automation. Other food delivery companies are working on a similar technology.



A quick view of its code shows what prompt queries DashAI is able to process. Hungry users can ask the system to recommend highly rated restaurants or answer prompts like “Where can I get authentic Asian food? I like Chinese and Thai.”



DoorDash’s AI system makes its debut as tech companies rush to integrate AI into everything from online advertising systems to healthcare, financial services, content creation and education.