Dog DNA Database Unveiled To Curb Fouling in French Town
Dog owners will face fines if they don't give their pooch's DNA samples to city officials
A small town in France has made a massive leap to curb dog poop on sidewalks. Béziers, a French town with a population of 75,000, will use a database of DNA samples taken by veterinarians to track dog owners who fail to clean up after their canine companions, The Guardian reported.
Under the proposed scheme, which has a two year trial period, dog owners will be mandated to take their dogs to the vet or a specialist and give a saliva sample. The specimen collected will be genetically tested and documented as a “genetic passport” in a DNA database shared with the local police. Non-compliance with the rule will attract a €38 fine (about $42).
“We have to punish to make people behave better,” local mayor, Robert Ménard, a former journalist, told France Bleu radio. This is Ménard’s second attempt to force dog owners to cede their pooch’s genetic material after a local court rejected the proposal in 2016 as an attack on personal freedom.
- Town Will Collect Dogs’ DNA to Find Owners Who Don’t Clean Up Poop
- Attorney Arrested After DNA He Sent to Genealogy Database Ties Him to 15-Year-Old Rape Cases
- Ukraine is jump-starting its war-crimes investigations with a French mobile DNA lab
- NASA unveils new spacesuit design, updating decades-old tech for upcoming moon missions
- Meet Scooter, The New ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’
“I can’t take any more of this [dog] mess,” he told the local radio. “The state has said nothing against this scheme this time and thinks the same thing. This has to be done and not just in Béziers."
"We need to penalize people so that they behave properly," Ménard said.
When the trial kicks in, any dog excrement found on pavements will be tested and cross referenced with the database. Guilty pet owners could receive street cleaning penalties totaling up €122 ($137).
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Apple’s Most Powerful Next-Gen Laptop Chip is Currently Being Tested For a 2024 ReleaseTech
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Releases This NovemberTech
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- Soil Holds More Biodiversity Than Any Other Habitat on Earth, Study SaysTech
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech