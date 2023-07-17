Dog DNA Database Unveiled To Curb Fouling in French Town - The Messenger
Dog DNA Database Unveiled To Curb Fouling in French Town

Dog owners will face fines if they don't give their pooch's DNA samples to city officials

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
A small town in France has made a massive leap to curb dog poop on sidewalks. Béziers, a French town with a population of 75,000, will use a database of DNA samples taken by veterinarians to track dog owners who fail to clean up after their canine companions, The Guardian reported.

Under the proposed scheme, which has a two year trial period, dog owners will be mandated to take their dogs to the vet or a specialist and give a saliva sample. The specimen collected will be genetically tested and documented as a “genetic passport” in a DNA database shared with the local police. Non-compliance with the rule will attract a €38 fine (about $42).

“We have to punish to make people behave better,” local mayor, Robert Ménard, a former journalist, told France Bleu radio. This is Ménard’s second attempt to force dog owners to cede their pooch’s genetic material after a local court rejected the proposal in 2016 as an attack on personal freedom.

Dog pooping
Dog owners beware.Basak Gurbuz Derman/Getty Images
“I can’t take any more of this [dog] mess,” he told the local radio. “The state has said nothing against this scheme this time and thinks the same thing. This has to be done and not just in Béziers."

"We need to penalize people so that they behave properly," Ménard said.

When the trial kicks in, any dog excrement found on pavements will be tested and cross referenced with the database. Guilty pet owners could receive street cleaning penalties totaling up €122 ($137).

