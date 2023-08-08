Amid an Ongoing Writer’s Strike, Disney Creates AI Task Force - The Messenger
Amid an Ongoing Writer’s Strike, Disney Creates AI Task Force

Disney has nearly a dozen AI job openings, some with salaries over $180,000

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
JWPlayer

Disney has created an artificial intelligence task force to study the emerging technology and how it can be applied across the company’s sprawling media assets, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The task force was created earlier this year and will explore possible in-house product use cases and partnerships with AI startups.

Disney’s AI push comes in the middle of a months-long strike of Hollywood's writers and actors unions. During the strike, production of new content cannot move forward and actors cannot promote upcoming movies and TV series.

The strike hinges on disputes over compensation in the streaming age, and in particular, the establishment of guardrails over the use of AI by media companies. Union members are concerned about the adoption of the technology, its potential impact on jobs and the possibility that generative AI could develop derivative content based on union members’ work without compensating the original creators. The strike began with the WGA in early May and has lasted for 3 months, since being joined by SAG-AFTRA in July.

Meanwhile, Disney continues to double down on AI. In Disney’s latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show, Secret Invasion, series director and executive producer Ali Selim admitted the company used generative technology to create the opening sequence.

CEO of Disney Bob Iger arrives at the Sun Valley Lodge for the Allen &amp; Company Sun Valley Conference on July 11, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
CEO of Disney Bob Iger arrives at the Sun Valley Lodge for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 11, 2023 in Sun Valley, Idaho.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

And in the recently released Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie, the production team used AI to de-age star actor Harrison Ford. “I don’t know how they do it. But that’s my actual face,” the actor said. “They have this artificial intelligence program that can go through every foot of film that Lucasfilm owns… So they can mine it from where the light is coming from, from the expression,” Ford added.

The house Mickey Mouse built is also on a “hiring spree” for AI engineers to supercharge its content and parks business. Citing an anonymous source, Reuters reported that AI could help cut the company’s content production budget, an important need as Disney contends with declining revenue from its linear television and cable business while recording losses from its streaming business, Disney+.

Disney has nearly a dozen AI job openings, some with base salaries of over $180,000. A description for one of the vacancies for an R&D Imagineer says the company is looking for an individual with the “ambition to push the limits of what AI tools can create and understand the difference between the voice of data and the voice of a designer, writer or artist.”

Disney, like Comcast’s NBCUniversal, is also lobbying against state legislation in jurisdictions like New York that would bar it from valuable tax breaks if its adoption of AI displaces workers, Bloomberg Law reported last month.

