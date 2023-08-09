Dish To Merge With Echostar, Eying Direct Satellite-To-Smartphone Communication

Satellite and broadband services companies Dish Network and EchoStar announced late on Tuesday that they will merge operations. The companies used to share the same owner and founder, billionaire Charlie Ergen, before EchoStar was spun off in 2018. Ergen remains chairman of the two firms.
Ergen says his motivation for the merger followed an epiphany about the long-term potential of satellite communication for mobile devices, the Wall Street Journal reported. Buoyed by recent space adventures by private companies that have cut the cost and efficiency of deploying satellite communication, the possibilities of new space-to-smartphone links are opening up, although it might take longer to fully realize.
“It is the next holy grail of communications that essentially allows every person on Earth to always be connected,” said EchoStar’s CEO Hamid Akhavan during a conference call Tuesday. “This is one of those networks that we believe there’s only one good one that can be built. There’s not room for many,” he added. Akhavan will lead the combined Dish and EchoStar once the merger is complete.
The move to reunite both companies will also strengthen Dish and improve its financial position to build and compete in the 5G industry alongside cash-heavy AT&T and Verizon, according to a press release.
The all-stock merger at a fixed exchange ratio will leave EchoStar shareholders with 2.85 shares of either Dish’s Class A or B common stock, depending on the class of EchoStar share they own. Dish shareholders will own around 69% in the combined entity, while EchoStar shareholders will take up the remaining 31%. The transaction is expected to close at the end of the year.
