Discord Adds Parental Controls Amid Criticism Over The App’s Safety
Discord’s Family Center lets you keep tabs on what your kid is doing without seeing exactly what they’re saying
Discord, a Slack-like chat app and social network popular among young people and gamers, will add parental controls after a pilot program launched on the service’s iOS app two months ago. The move follows similar additions to other social media sites, including Instagram and Snapchat.
The update to Discord brings the service’s new “Family Center” live across all versions and introduces a way for parents to check on their child’s broader activity on the app while hiding some specific details, such as the content of a child's messages.
Family Center hopes to strike a balance between keeping "parents and guardians informed about [their child's] Discord activity while respecting their autonomy.”
Like many social media sites, Discord has come under fire in recent years over concerns that it exposes children to exploitation and radicalization. While the company has taken internal efforts to make its platform safer for children, the Family Center is its first time offering such controls directly to parents.
Still, the process for adding Family Center is complex, as its attempts at encouraging autonomy means a child needs to opt in on their end. Parents set up Family Center through their own Discord account and then need their child to opt-in into the feature through a QR code. Once Family Center is active, it'll generate weekly data and an email showing who a child has added as a friend, the groups (called servers here) they've joined and regularly interact with, and who they regularly message.
