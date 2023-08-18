Disappearing Clouds on Neptune Leave Space Scientists Baffled

Neptune, an icy-blue gas giant, is known for its dark cloudy atmosphere and supersonic winds. But for the first time in three decades, Neptune’s clouds have all vanished.
The reason why has to do with a space weather phenomenon that affects Earth, too.
In new research published in ICARUS, a team of astronomers at University of California, Berkeley show dramatic changes in Neptune’s cloud system.
Using data captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, the Keck Observatory in Hawaii and California's Lick Observatory, they uncovered a link between harsh UV rays coming from the Sun and the planet’s cloud activity.
In other words, the Sun’s light appears to be evaporating the planet’s clouds. The clouds began to diminish in 2019. By 2020, the clouds had mostly vanished.
The Mystery of Neptune's Clouds
The discovery is baffling — Neptune is so far from the Sun and only receives 0.1% of the sunlight that shines on Earth, which meant scientists had thought it was more insulated from the effects of solar radiation.
“I was surprised by how quickly clouds disappeared on Neptune,” said Imke de Pater, emeritus professor of astronomy at UC Berkeley and senior author of the study said in a press statement. “We essentially saw cloud activity drop within a few months.”
The data reveal a seasonal pattern, suggesting a correlation between Neptune’s cloud changes and the solar cycle — the 11-year period during which the position of the Sun's north and south poles flip.
The solar cycle changes affect the Sun’s radiation, magnetic field and other solar activity.
“When the Sun emits more intense ultraviolet light, specifically the strong hydrogen Lyman-alpha emission, more clouds appear on Neptune about two years later,” the research team said in the press release.
“Our findings support the theory that the Sun’s UV rays, when strong enough, may be triggering a photochemical reaction that produces Neptune’s clouds,” de Pater explained.
Further studies are needed to fully understand the patterns and how the Sun’s activity affects all the planets in the Solar System.
