The super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential bid has spent $50,000 on a little-known artificial intelligence company that has changed its name three times in its five months of existence, according to records reviewed by The Messenger.

The super PAC, Never Back Down, paid the money to Chatlabs AI in April for “texting services,” according to the group’s FEC filing made this week. DeSantis’ partnership with the AI startup may very well be the first time a presidential candidate has used AI to fundraise, according to conversations with a half-dozen Republican operatives, who asked for anonymity to speak candidly on the subject.

Chatlabs AI, which was renamed to SparkFire in May, doesn’t have a public website. (Instead, visitors are told to log in to their account.) Tremain McGlown, who lists himself as SparkFire’s co-founder on his LinkedIn profile, did not respond to an interview request nor did Never Back Down. The SparkFire LinkedIn page features little information about the company other than that it “creates AI driven community at scale.” On McGlown’s LinkedIn, he describes himself as a managing partner at Kelmhurst, a venture capital firm.

As the 2024 campaign cycle revs up, AI has swiftly become a hot topic. In April, the Republican National Committee put out an AI-generated video attack ad with fake images of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and other images of imagined crises, such as a Chinese attack on Taiwan and U.S. troops patrolling San Francisco.

The DeSantis organization’s deal with SparkFire wouldn’t be the first time the governor’s team has turned to AI. Never Back Down aired a television ad last month with an AI-generated voice of President Donald Trump attacking Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. In another Never Back Down ad, the super PAC used AI to insert fake fighter jets into the background of an actual DeSantis campaign event.



AI has been a concern for lawmakers for months now–particularly when it comes to how campaigns might use the technology. A week after the RNC released its video ad, Rep.Yvette Clarke (D-N.Y.) introduced a bill that would require campaigns to disclose whether their ads used generative AI. But, for now, there are no laws or rules barring or regulating how AI is used in campaigns.