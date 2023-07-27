Democratic Senator Angry About Microsoft Email Hacks Presses White House To Investigate - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Democratic Senator Angry About Microsoft Email Hacks Presses White House To Investigate

Sen. Ron Wyden said Microsoft needed to be held accountable for its failures

Published |Updated
Eric Geller
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A Microsoft store in London, England. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

The Biden administration is facing increasing pressure from Capitol Hill to scrutinize Microsoft after the company’s latest cybersecurity failure allowed suspected Chinese hackers to penetrate the email accounts of several government agencies.

On Thursday, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) asked several federal officials to “take action to hold Microsoft responsible for its negligent cybersecurity practices,” arguing that the tech giant “bears significant responsibility” for the authentication flaws that allowed hackers to access roughly two dozen of its customers’ email systems.

The “obvious flaws” that enabled the attack “should have been caught by Microsoft’s internal and external security audits,” Wyden wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland, FTC Chair Lina Khan and Jen Easterly, director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. “That these flaws were not detected raises questions about what other serious cybersecurity defects these auditors also missed.”

Wyden urged Khan to investigate whether Microsoft’s cybersecurity defenses violated any federal laws that the FTC enforces, including those governing “unfair and deceptive business practices.” He asked Garland to consider whether to charge Microsoft with defrauding the government by misrepresenting the security of its products — a strategy that the government has said it will pursue when applicable through a new initiative.

Read More

Wyden asked Easterly to task DHS’s Cyber Safety Review Board — which was modeled on the National Transportation Safety Board — with investigating the email hacking incident, including whether Microsoft stored its authentication keys using the most secure practices available.

The Oregon senator made it clear that his anger at Microsoft was not solely the result of the latest hacking campaign. The tech giant “never took responsibility,” he wrote, for the way that its products enabled a much larger 2020 Russian cyber espionage campaign that began with attacks on IT management software made by SolarWinds.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.