Deepfake Speech Samples Fool Humans Over 25% of the Time: Study

Even with training, humans don't seem to be good at telling a deepfake audio clip from a real one

Published
Claire Cameron
Deepfakes are a growing concern among law enforcement and AI companies alikeJohn Lund/Getty Images

One of the biggest anxieties around generative AI is the growing ability to create uncannily lifelike audio, images and videos of people — whether it's the President or the milkman — saying or doing things they didn't really say or do.

While some of these fakes might be just for fun, there is a real chance they could incite violence, condemnation or even spur legal action. The key is being able to tell deepfakes apart from genuine recordings — and a new study suggests humans might not be very good at that even when they are taught how to spot them.

The study, published Wednesday in PLOS One, looks at 50 deepfake speech samples in English and Mandarin generated using text-to-speech AI tools. The samples were played to 529 study participants along with real speech samples. The participants were then asked to determine which speeches were real and which fake: On average, only 73% of the fake ones raised doubts.

“Our findings confirm that humans are unable to reliably detect deepfake speech," Kimberly Ton Mai, a researcher at the University College London, said in a press statement. Unfortunately, even when participants were trained to detect deepfakes, they still missed over a quarter of the AI generated speeches.

"It’s also worth noting that the samples that we used in this study were created with algorithms that are relatively old," Mai added, "which raises the question whether humans would be less able to detect deepfake speech created using the most sophisticated technology available now and in the future.”

There is widespread anxiety among AI ethicists that the technology could make it increasingly difficult to tell what's real among a glut of convincing fake news and misinformation. In June, the FBI warned that deepfakes were being used by criminals in extortion cases. And Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, told CBS in April that the company is limiting Bard's capabilities with deepfake technology in mind.

Lewis Griffin, a professor at University College London and co-author on the study, said in a statement that the research suggests "it would be prudent for governments and organisations to develop strategies to deal with abuse of these tools, certainly, but we should also recognise the positive possibilities that are on the horizon.”

