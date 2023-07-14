In July 2020, a machine resembling a beefed-up snowplow bulldozed a 423 foot strip of the seafloor off the coast of Japan, excavating over half a ton of the mineral-rich earth. It was a first-of-its-kind test run to see if this seafloor crust — which holds enough cobalt to meet Japan’s demand for nearly a century — could be safely mined. But even that small test kicked up enough sediment to drive away sea life in and around the mined area long after the miners left, according to new research.

Just over a year after the strip was mined, fish density dropped by 43 percent within the area impacted by sediment kicked up during the test, researchers report Friday in Current Biology. Even waters beyond the reach of sediment saw fewer fish, the study found, suggesting mining’s impact extends far beyond the scar left by excavation.

The study comes as international regulators are meeting in Jamaica to develop rules to govern deep sea mining. While we are likely still several years away from deep sea mining operations, scientists are racing to understand the possible effects on these dark and fragile habitats.

“We still know precious little about any of these ecosystems,” said Andrew Thaler, a deep sea ecologist at the environmental consulting firm Blackbird Biologic who wasn’t involved in the research. “To my knowledge, this is the first study looking at the impacts of mining cobalt-rich crusts,” he said. While preliminary, he said these sorts of studies are crucial in understanding the potential effect mining could have.

Cobalt-rich crust mining seeks to skim this upper layer of earth from the rock of underwater sea mounts. In addition to cobalt, these crusts contain other valuable minerals, including manganese, iron, nickel and platinum.

Biologists don’t need to do a study to know that any organisms in the direct path of mining — corals, sponges and other sea creatures fixed to the seafloor — will be pulverized. But it was an open question whether more mobile creatures, like fish, shrimp, or sea stars, would also be harmed.

In principle, “fish could just move away and then come back,” once mining ends, said Travis Washburn, a benthic ecologist who works closely with the Geological Survey of Japan. He and his colleagues jumped at the chance to find out when Japan announced it would be conducting the first test of cobalt-rich crust mining. “It was really exciting, most of the studies out there are explaining what could happen with this type of mining, but for the most part there’s no data at all.”

The team used a submersible to take stock of what was living in and around the mined area, measuring local biodiversity a month before mining, a month after, and 13 months after. “We’d have loved to do more, but it takes millions of dollars to go out to these places,” he said.

The mining vehicle only directly killed about 10 to 20 critters, the researchers estimate. But the sediment it whipped up settled over roughly 11 acres of seafloor. “We weren’t expecting a lot of results, since the [testing area] was so small,” said Washburn, “but we found that just a couple hours of mining led to changes in the environment.”

Corals and sponges in those 11 acres remained relatively unchanged, the researchers found. But more mobile organisms moved away after mining and didn’t come back after a year.

The density of slower-moving critters like sea urchins, sea cucumbers and sea stars decreased by about 47 percent a year after mining. Faster swimmers, like fish and sharks, fell by 43 percent within the 11 acres, but they also found fewer faster swimmers hundreds of feet beyond where the sediment fell.

“I was dubious of that data at first,” said Washburn. “But once I thought it through, it made sense,” he said. He suspects that the sediment stirred up from the mining test polluted, so to speak, the food sources of these more mobile organisms, driving them away. Whether these effects will linger longer remains to be seen.

“What struck me most from this paper is that highly mobile species might be strong indicators of environmental impacts [of mining],” he said. That significantly expands mining’s possible footprint, since these sorts of species are often missed in environmental impact surveys, he said.

Scientists need to study the impacts of mining well beyond a single year, said Thaler. “These kinds of formations take thousands or millions of years to form, and I’d expect the long-term impacts to be very different from short-term impacts,” he said. Longer term studies are crucial, since mining companies will get 30-year leases to excavate a given area, if regulations get approved.

“We really don’t know what 30 years of sustained mining is going to have on any deep sea habitat,” said Thaler.