After three weeks of meetings, international negotiators failed to agree on rules to govern deep-sea mining.

The International Seabed Authority — a United Nations-backed organization responsible for regulating deep-sea mining in international waters — instead agreed to a non-binding deadline of July 2025 to finalize a regulatory framework to balance the world’s need for minerals against the significant risks deep sea mining poses to biodiversity.

The impasse leaves the fledgling deep-sea mining industry in limbo: Companies with country co-sponsors are technically allowed to submit applications for mining, but without clear regulations, it’s unclear what ISA would do if presented with an application.

At the ISA meeting, most delegations said they wouldn’t approve applications without the final regulations. But The Metals Company, a Canadian mining group, and their state sponsor Nauru, are reportedly set on submitting an application in the near future.

Hydrothermal vents are one potential site for deep sea mining. Ralph White/Getty Images

“We’d much rather see the code in place, but that doesn’t mean we’ll wait,” CEO. Gerard Barron told the New York Times.

The Metals Company website suggests it expects to ramp up mining activities in 2024.

The ISA meeting took place in Kingston, Jamaica. Several countries proposed that no mining licenses be approved until regulations are finalized. But China refused to allow discussion of that proposal during the meeting's final days, according to Bloomberg.

The delay may buy scientists more time to understand the potential effects of deep sea mining, which remain largely unknown.

A study published in July found that even a few hours of seabed mining drove many fish away from the site for over a year. But proponents of deep sea mining argue that the potential for the treasure trove of minerals there to power the clean energy transition needed to combat climate change is too great a benefit to hold off.