How the Dark Brandon Meme Evolved From an Online Joke to Joe Biden’s Unlikely Weapon

It was clear the “Dark Brandon” meme, which portrays Joe Biden as an all-powerful take-no-prisoners leader, hit the mainstream when the Biden campaign started selling t-shirts and baseball caps featuring the president with laser-red eyes. But while Dark Brandon started out as an inside joke on a corner of the internet, its influence is no laughing matter.

Biden’s campaign set the internet ablaze last week when it released a video of the president sipping coffee from a Dark Brandon-themed mug on the same day his likely Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, was charged with conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. The post brought the Dark Brandon meme into the online spotlight once more and prompted Trump’s attorneys to say that Biden had “capitalized on the indictment” in a legal filing.

The event also fueled interest in Biden’s Dark Brandon merchandise, which is being sold on his website to finance his reelection campaign. According to Google Trends, web searches for “Dark Brandon” and related terms like “Biden Dark Brandon mug” have skyrocketed in recent days, underscoring how a community-generated internet meme has turned into an unlikely weapon for the Biden campaign.

“There is a tendency for the public to talk about the online world and then talk about the real world, and I think that this is a really good example of the fact that the online world is the real world, and those lines are increasingly becoming more blurred,” Sara Aniano, a disinformation analyst with the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, said. “We should take seriously, for better or for worse, what we see spreading on the Internet.”

What’s the origin of the Dark Brandon meme?

Like many memes, which can be images, phrases, or hashtags that are used to make inside jokes or statements online, the origin of Dark Brandon is complicated. The main image of the meme can be traced to the Chinese illustrator Yang Quan.

Shortly after the 2020 presidential election, Yang posted drawings of Biden sitting on a throne with glowing yellow eyes, and the caption: “The sleeping king ascends the throne, the devil is resurrected.”

However, Dark Brandon didn’t gain mainstream traction on social media until 2022, Aniano explained. It was a direct response to the “Dark MAGA” meme, which depicts Trump as an ominous power; Dark Brandon set up the president as an opposing force, while incorporating the “Let’s Go Brandon” slogan, a right-wing chant that was code for "F--- Joe Biden."

“I usually describe Dark Brandon as a meme which depicts this cool, more sinister alter ego of Joe Biden, who has absolutely run out of tolerance for any and all malarkey,” Aniano said, referencing one of Biden’s favorite words.

Dark Brandon typically features imagery that depicts Biden with glowing or laser red eyes, sunglasses, and high-contrast colors. It can also include phrases said by Biden himself that users believe embody the persona, such as when the president was caught on a hot mic saying “Nobody f---s with a Biden” and, of course, “malarkey.”

President Joe Biden's campaign has leaned into the "Dark Brandon" meme. Dark Brandon-themed merchandise drives visits to Biden's online store. Jody Serrano / The Messenger. Image / Joe Biden for President

Does Joe Biden know about the Dark Brandon meme?

The White House and Democrats in Congress started embracing the Dark Brandon meme last year, using the meme as a way to celebrate Biden’s legislative accomplishments.

In August, Andrew Bates, the White House’s deputy press secretary, posted the Dark Brandon meme after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which allocated a historic $360 billion for energy and climate change programs and allowed Medicare to negotiate the price of prescription drugs for the first time. Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law later that month.

“Dark Brandon is crushing it,” Bates posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, along with a Dark Brandon meme with the text: "Your malarkey has been going on for long enough, kiddo."

Earlier this year, Biden himself referenced Dark Brandon at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when introducing the comedian Roy Wood Jr., and “transformed” into his infamous alter ego on stage.

“Roy, the podium is yours. I’m going to be fine with your jokes, but I’m not sure about Dark Brandon,” Biden said, slipping on a pair of black aviator sunglasses, a frequent element in Dark Brandon memes.

Needless to say, Biden is in on the Dark Brandon joke.

When did Biden start using the Dark Brandon meme in his campaign merchandise?

The Biden campaign started capitalizing on the popularity of the Dark Brandon meme when the president officially announced his reelection bid in April. At that time, the campaign included the Dark Brandon meme as an Easter egg on Biden’s reelection website, debuting a 404-error page with a Dark Brandon image, as well as a $32 Dark Brandon t-shirt.

To date, Dark Brandon products have accounted for more than 54% of the online store’s total revenue, according to the Biden campaign, and drive nearly 76% of all clicks to the website. The Dark Brandon t-shirt and the Dark Brandon mug are the number one and number two products in the entire store.

The success of Dark Brandon-themed products even motivated the Biden team to launch a “Malarkey Monday” campaign, where new Dark Brandon products are added to the story every Monday.

Will Bunnett, a principal at the Clarify agency who has done online fundraising for Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, and Chuck Schumer, praised the campaign's embrace of the Dark Brandon meme and said it was effective because Biden's team had managed to tap into the enthusiasm of a group of people on the internet.

“The campaign didn’t start the Dark Brandon stuff. It really did emerge organically online from people who are just supporters,” Bunnett said. “They’re being smart about it and letting people kind of feel ownership over this thing and associating themselves with it without necessarily taking it away from the people who invented it.”

What impact does the Dark Brandon meme have in online political fundraising?

Although Biden’s made a big splash with the Dark Brandon meme, Bunnett said he’s not the first political candidate to use memes or lean into the online world. He pointed out that Obama used the “I Can Has Cheezburger?” meme in his 2008 campaign.

On the Republican side, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has “hitched his wagon” to a lot of very online conversations, Bunnett said, such as Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. DeSantis also chose to launch his presidential campaign on Twitter, which ended up being marked by technical glitches.

Overall, Bunnett said, Biden’s embrace of the Dark Brandon meme allows him to connect with people in his base who might not be that excited over his candidacy, or his record of working with Republicans. In Bunnett's view, generating enthusiasm is Biden's biggest challenge this election cycle.

“For the base, compromising with Republicans is never going to get them excited," Bunnett said. "Part of what I love about the Dark Brandon meme is that it has this element of defying the other side, it has this element of defying Republicans, which I think is otherwise not highly present in Biden's public communications and his record."

As for Republicans, they're not laughing. After the Biden campaign posted the video of the president drinking out of the Dark Brandon mug, Fox News hosts blasted him on-air for "making a really dark joke at the expense of the American public." Texas Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt also condemned Biden's use of the meme and called him a tyrant.

Republican fury might make the Dark Brandon meme even more popular in the long-run, though. Dark Brandon fans responded with delight on Friday when The Lincoln Project compiled some of the recent Republican outrage over the meme.

"Dark Brandon is the best repurposing on a political stab I’ve ever seen," X user Elizabeth Darcy posted. "Off to buy my Dark Brandon cup."