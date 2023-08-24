Dakota Access Pipeline Draft Environmental Review To Publish in Fall

The Army Corps of Engineers will release a draft environmental impact statement for the controversial Dakota Access oil pipeline in the fall of this year, according to reporting in Reuters.

The environmental review of the pipeline has been delayed for more than a year. It was ordered in 2020, several years after the pipeline, which is capable of carrying up to 750,000 barrels of crude oil per day between North Dakota and Illinois, came online. The pipeline was initially ordered to shut down during the review, but that order was overturned and the pipeline continues to operate.

The pipeline, owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer, was the subject of highly publicized protests during its construction. The Standing Rock Sioux and other Native American groups as well as environmental organizations argued that an oil spill could contaminate the vital Missouri River and other water ways, some of which are considered sacred.

The Army Corps' review may have a significant impact on the pipeline's viability.

"It's a real threat that DAPL could be shut down or shut down to temporarily move it," said Lynn Helms, director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources, according to Reuters.