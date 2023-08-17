Bad actors are on a path to increasignly using artificial intelligence to spread misinformation on a mass scale, according to cybersecurity firm Mandiant.
In a report released Thursday, the firm said that “adoption of AI in intrusion operations remains limited and primarily related to social engineering.”
But the use of AI in cyberattack schemes is bound to increase as “the release of multiple generative AI tools in the last year has led to a renewed interest in the impact of these capabilities.”
“We anticipate that generative AI tools will accelerate threat actor incorporation of AI into information operations and intrusion activity,” Mandiant stated in the report, adding that AI has the potential to “significantly augment malicious operations in the future, enabling threat actors with limited resources and capabilities.”
Among the key threats is that AI can allow bad actors to generate realistic looking and sounding content as well as mass produce articles without being hampered by obstacles that had stood in their way until now, such as language barriers.
According to the company, operators linked to various nations including Russia, the People's Republic of China (PRC), Iran, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Cuba, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador and El Salvador have used AI-based photo generators to make profile pictures for fraudulent social media accounts.
Mandiant cited a particular campaign known as DRAGONBRIDGE as an example of how China-affiliated hackers used AI to influence the 2022 US midterm elections.
Mandiant also cited an AI-generated video of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been used as part of a disinformation campaign following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But Mandiant Intelligence vice-president Sandra Joyce told Reuters that the impact of the campaigns has been limited so far.
"From an effectiveness standpoint, not a lot of wins there," she said. "They really haven't changed the course of the threat landscape just yet."
As for what the future holds, the report said it’s expect that LLM tools like ChatGPT, which can generate not just text but code, could be used to generate increasing amounts of malware.
“We expect malicious actors will continue to capitalize on the general public’s inability to differentiate between what is authentic and what is counterfeit and users and enterprises alike should be cautious about the information they ingest as generative AI has led to a more pliable reality,” they wrote.
