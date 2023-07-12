Crucial Drug to Combat Lead Poisoning Is Disappearing in the US

Hospitals and pharmacies are running out of a key antidote for lead poisoning as economic malaise takes its toll on drug manufacturers in the country. The shortage hits as separate investigations reveal the extent of potential lead exposure throughout the US.

Dimercapol, a drug for combating life-threatening lead poisoning, is disappearing from the shelves a few months after its manufacturer, Akorn Pharmaceuticals, went bankrupt. The Wall Street Journal reported the drug shortage on Tuesday.

Lead is a metal mined from the earth for its unique properties. But it is quite toxic, and exposure can affect several body systems, especially the brain. It is particularly harmful to children and can affect their mental and physical development.

Lead exposure is a common occupational concern in the construction and industrial sectors, but has increasingly become widespread due to human activity such as burning fossil fuel. The metal is also found in household materials such as batteries, roofing sheets, cosmetics, and household plumbing that use old lead pipes which can contaminate drinking water. And the risk of lead poisoning increases during the summer when the warm weather causes households to leave their windows open, exposing them to lead dust.

Dimercapol has been effective at treating lead poisoning since World War Two and is listed as the World Health Organization’s essential medicine. Until its bankruptcy, Akron has been the only manufacturer of the drug in the US market. However, in February 2023, Akron announced it was shutting down production and laying off 400 workers.

Akron’s demise also means the Food and Drug Administration may not be able to access necessary data to extend the shelf life of already manufactured drugs.