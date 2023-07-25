Critical Ocean Current Could Collapse By 2025, Far Sooner than Expected: Study
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation is slowing down, and its collapse could be catastrophic
The collapse of an important ocean circulation system could occur as soon as this decade, according to a study published on Tuesday. The imminent collapse may be connected to climate change and adds to the growing number of extreme weather events occurring across the globe in unison.
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation, or AMOC, is part of the ocean's "global conveyor belt" that moves water all over the planet. Though the circulation is very slow, previous research has shown that it is already weakening — potentially because of rising greenhouse gas concentrations and global temperatures, as well as fresh water melting from Greenland and joining the ocean's currents.
The collapse, if and when it occurs, would have dramatic effects. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said that such a collapse would "very likely cause abrupt shifts in regional water patterns and water cycle, such as a southward shift in the tropical rain belt, and large impacts on ecosystems and human activities."
The IPCC's most recent assessment found that such an event is still likely a ways off. While the AMOC is weakening, an abrupt collapse of the circulation "is not expected before 2100," according to the assessment — but the new study contradicts this guideline.
The new study, by Peter Ditlevsen of the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen and his sister Susanne Ditlevsen of the same university's Institute of Mathematical Sciences, moves that timing up substantially: They estimate the AMOC's collapse could happen this decade, and give it a (wide) window of 2025 to 2095.
Though a link has not been definitively established, the steady weakening of the circulation correlates with emissions of greenhouse gases and with the resulting changes to the climate.
"[It is] a surprise that the early end is basically now," Peter Ditlevsen told The Messenger.
Direct observations of the AMOC only date to 2004, so the researchers used sea surface temperature data going back to 1870 as a proxy "fingerprint" of the circulation.
"It is being debated among the specialists if it is a precise enough representation of the AMOC," Ditlevsen said, adding that he was surprised to see results that contrasted with those of the IPCC.
Ongoing direct measurements will help further refine understanding of the AMOC and how global warming is contributing to its pending collapse.
"This is indeed a worrisome result," the authors write in the study, "which should call for fast and effective measures to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions."
