Court Temporarily Lifts Ban on Biden Administration Contact With Social Media Companies - The Messenger
Court Temporarily Lifts Ban on Biden Administration Contact With Social Media Companies

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit will expedite a review of the case, the court said Friday

Published |Updated
Eric Geller
The US Capitol in Washington DC.Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Friday temporarily paused a lower court judge’s order blocking the Biden administration from communicating with social media companies about a range of issues.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit put the Louisiana judge’s ruling on hold while it expedites a review of the case. The issue has become a landmark battle between federal agencies and tech giants trying to fight mis- and disinformation together and conservative state governments that view those efforts as censorship.

The case at issue here was brought by the Republican attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri. It challenges the federal government’s authority to meet with social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to discuss the spread of conspiracy theories about topics ranging from election security to the Covid-19 pandemic and how best to suppress or delete that material.

On July 4, Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana granted the GOP-led states’ request for an injunction blocking the government from encouraging tech companies to delete “content containing protected free speech.” The Biden administration quickly appealed the case to the Fifth Circuit and asked Doughty, a Donald Trump appointee, to pause his ruling while the appeal proceeded. Doughty denied that request a few days later.

Federal officials and election administrators have worried that the new legal uncertainty surrounding the government’s ability to partner with the tech industry to fight disinformation may discourage companies from proactively policing content on their platforms — a particular concern as the 2024 US elections approach.

The Fifth Circuit said in its order Friday that it was scheduling oral arguments in the case for the next available opportunity. It is unclear how the Biden administration’s case will fare before the court, where 12 of the 16 judges were appointed by Republican presidents. Six of the judges were appointed by Trump. The three-judge panel hearing the case has not yet been announced.

