Corporate Emissions Study Reveals Challenges Ahead of New SEC Rule

For years, most corporation's carbon emissions have been something of a mystery. But a new study released on Thursday takes one of the deepest dives into the emissions of almost 15,000 publicly-traded companies.

The research reveals a few industries dominate in emissions. But it also highlights the scale of the challenge for US companies seeking to comply with a new rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that requires publicly-traded companies to report their carbon emissions.

The biggest emitters tend to be in the energy, materials, transportation, utilities and the food and beverage industry. The research authors say that it the paper is a wake-up call for corporate America.

"Put plainly, it is difficult to imagine a successful approach to the climate challenge that does not have widespread mandatory disclosure as its foundation," wrote study authors led by Michael Greenstone, of the University of Chicago's economics department and the National Bureau of Economic Research, in the journal Science.

The SEC rule was first proposed in March 2022 — it gibes with other countries and international groups that have issued similar rules already. But some companies have pushed back against the regulation, and attorneys general in 24 states have argued that the SEC rule oversteps its mandate and that it will face extensive litigation once implemented.

Peer Pressure

The researchers examined a global database of reported and estimated greenhouse gas emissions from Trucost. In total, they examined emissions from 14,879 companies, covering more than 80 percent of the total market capitalization for publicly traded companies.

Importantly, the researchers only included what are known as 'scope 1 emissions.' These are the direct greenhouse gases emitted by sources owned or controlled by the company. Scope 2 and 3 emissions, from the electricity companies' purchased, upstream production and downstream use (for example, emissions from burning oil or gas), were not included.

The researchers then calculated each company's carbon damages by taking the emissions and multiplying by the social cost of carbon, a measure of how much monetary damage each ton of emitted carbon causes. To do this, the researchers used several estimates, including the $190 a ton figure proposed by the Biden administration in November 2022.

Carbon damages were equivalent to 44 percent of companies' profit, and 3.1 percent of their revenue. Certain industries dominated, but there was wide variation across the industries.

"It is noteworthy that the top-four industries account for 89% of the total global corporate carbon damages," the authors wrote. These were the most energy-intensive industries, including utilities, materials, energy and transportation.

"Today, investors representing literally tens of trillions of dollars support climate-related disclosures because they recognize that climate risks can pose significant financial risks to companies," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler when the new regulation was proposed.

The study authors noted that the large variation within industries, if made public, might act as a form of peer pressure to get other firms to disclose and perhaps, reduce their emissions. If all the firms reduced their emissions down to the median level for each industry, it would represent a total corporate emissions cut of 70%, according to the study.

"Revealing corporate carbon damages would start a public dialogue about the contribution of corporate activities to the climate problem," they wrote, "which in turn could spur policies and unleash market forces."