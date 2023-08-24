These Sneakers Are Also Fully-Functional Inkjet Printers

Shoes these days do more than just protect feet. While companies like Nike spend their time developing sneakers that help athletes break world records, Taylor Tabb has created a pair of sneakers that double as inkjet printers.

Tabb, a self-described "designer/engineer" based in San Francisco, may be best known for a creation they came up with at the start of the pandemic: an upgraded hand soap dispenser that plays 20 seconds of a user's "most played Spotify tracks of the week," functioning as an alternative to singing Happy Birthday to ensure a thorough wash.

Cleverly called the Footprints, Tabb's latest creation is a pair of sneakers that "can be worn while printing on almost any surface."

These stylish tubes that appear to be full of printer ink were unfortunately only added for aesthetic reasons. Taylor Tabb

Starting with a pair of white Converse mid-top sneakers, Tabb added accents including the HP logo on the tongue, printer calibration marks on the midsole and a trio of tubes on the right shoe that appear to be filled with cyan, magenta and yellow printer ink. Unfortunately, according to Tabb, the "colorful tubes are purely aesthetic, I wanted to give the shoes a bit of a hype-beast sneaker-head vibe while evoking the idea that the object truly is a blend of printer and shoe."

Should we be expecting even more from our shoes? Is a wearable office accessory the future of footwear? Taylor Tabb

The printing functionality, however, is very much real. Built into the right sneaker is one of Princube's handheld inkjet printers, which Tabb stripped down to its bare necessities so it could be squeezed inside the shoe's heel. Using a boot with a taller heel may have been a better approach, as Tabb says the Footprints are "not the roomiest shoe." But they are wearable, and they do print.

Unlike a desktop printer, Tabb's Footprints can print on a variety of surfaces, including painted walls and even skin. Taylor Tabb

Images get uploaded to the shoe from an app over Bluetooth, and simply sliding the heel of the shoe across a piece of paper, walls or even human skin will leave the desired images or text behind. According to Princube, the tiny printer contains enough ink to print 415 pages, although the thought of having to make printouts by repeatedly dragging a shoe across a page makes desktop printers seem a little less bothersome than they can sometimes be.