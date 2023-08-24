These Sneakers Are Also Fully-Functional Inkjet Printers - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

These Sneakers Are Also Fully-Functional Inkjet Printers

These shoes can print designs on paper, walls or even human skin

Published |Updated
Andrew Liszewski
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Taylor Tabb, a San Francisco-based designer and engineer, created the perfect office accessory for casual Fridays.Taylor Tabb

Shoes these days do more than just protect feet. While companies like Nike spend their time developing sneakers that help athletes break world records, Taylor Tabb has created a pair of sneakers that double as inkjet printers.

Tabb, a self-described "designer/engineer" based in San Francisco, may be best known for a creation they came up with at the start of the pandemic: an upgraded hand soap dispenser that plays 20 seconds of a user's "most played Spotify tracks of the week," functioning as an alternative to singing Happy Birthday to ensure a thorough wash.

Cleverly called the Footprints, Tabb's latest creation is a pair of sneakers that "can be worn while printing on almost any surface."

The Footprints printer sneakers worn by someone sitting on a stool.
These stylish tubes that appear to be full of printer ink were unfortunately only added for aesthetic reasons.Taylor Tabb

Starting with a pair of white Converse mid-top sneakers, Tabb added accents including the HP logo on the tongue, printer calibration marks on the midsole and a trio of tubes on the right shoe that appear to be filled with cyan, magenta and yellow printer ink. Unfortunately, according to Tabb, the "colorful tubes are purely aesthetic, I wanted to give the shoes a bit of a hype-beast sneaker-head vibe while evoking the idea that the object truly is a blend of printer and shoe."

Taylor Tabb's Footprints sneaker next to a printed document it created.
Should we be expecting even more from our shoes? Is a wearable office accessory the future of footwear?Taylor Tabb

The printing functionality, however, is very much real. Built into the right sneaker is one of Princube's handheld inkjet printers, which Tabb stripped down to its bare necessities so it could be squeezed inside the shoe's heel. Using a boot with a taller heel may have been a better approach, as Tabb says the Footprints are "not the roomiest shoe." But they are wearable, and they do print.

Read More
The Footprints shoe being used to print directly on a painted wall.
Unlike a desktop printer, Tabb's Footprints can print on a variety of surfaces, including painted walls and even skin.Taylor Tabb

Images get uploaded to the shoe from an app over Bluetooth, and simply sliding the heel of the shoe across a piece of paper, walls or even human skin will leave the desired images or text behind. According to Princube, the tiny printer contains enough ink to print 415 pages, although the thought of having to make printouts by repeatedly dragging a shoe across a page makes desktop printers seem a little less bothersome than they can sometimes be.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.