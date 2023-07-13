Congress Reintroduces Bill To Make Social Media Algorithms More Transparent - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Congress Reintroduces Bill To Make Social Media Algorithms More Transparent

The bill would force social media companies to reveal important details about how their algorithms work

Published |Updated
Michelle Ehrhardt
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

After failing to leave committee in 2021, a bill has been reintroduced to Congress that would force online platforms like Twitter and Threads to be more open about how they use their algorithms, reports The Verge.

Introduced by Democratic Senator Edward Markey and Democratic House Representative Doris Matsui, the bill aims to make social media algorithms more transparent, curb algorithmic discrimination and set new standards for advertising and user data collection.

Called the Algorithmic Justice and Online Platform Transparency Act, the bill would apply to any commercial, public-facing platform that “provides a community forum for user-generated content.”

The bill aims to set new standards for user safety and would require said platforms to provide plainly written explanations of how their algorithms work. These platforms would also have to release annual reports on their moderation practices, while the government would be obliged to create a task force to look into discriminatory algorithmic practices based on race or gender.

Read More

“It is time to open up Big Tech’s hood, enact strict protections on harmful algorithms, and prioritize justice for communities who have long been discriminated against,” Markey said when the bill was first introduced in 2021.

The bill is likely to face stiff competition from social media companies, which are fiercely protective of their algorithms. Most recently, Twitter threatened to sue Threads for “unlawful misappropriation” of its trade secrets and intellectual property after Meta had allegedly hired people familiar with Twitter's algorithm.

The bill’s reintroduction follows Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a London-based data mining firm that had worked for the Trump campaign was able to obtain data from 87 million users without their consent.

Facebook and Instagram have since announced a group that will study racial bias in its algorithms, while the EU’s AI Act will similarly seek to expose Big Tech’s private algorithms.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.