Congress Reintroduces Bill To Make Social Media Algorithms More Transparent

After failing to leave committee in 2021, a bill has been reintroduced to Congress that would force online platforms like Twitter and Threads to be more open about how they use their algorithms, reports The Verge.

Introduced by Democratic Senator Edward Markey and Democratic House Representative Doris Matsui, the bill aims to make social media algorithms more transparent, curb algorithmic discrimination and set new standards for advertising and user data collection.

Called the Algorithmic Justice and Online Platform Transparency Act, the bill would apply to any commercial, public-facing platform that “provides a community forum for user-generated content.”

The bill aims to set new standards for user safety and would require said platforms to provide plainly written explanations of how their algorithms work. These platforms would also have to release annual reports on their moderation practices, while the government would be obliged to create a task force to look into discriminatory algorithmic practices based on race or gender.

“It is time to open up Big Tech’s hood, enact strict protections on harmful algorithms, and prioritize justice for communities who have long been discriminated against,” Markey said when the bill was first introduced in 2021.

The bill is likely to face stiff competition from social media companies, which are fiercely protective of their algorithms. Most recently, Twitter threatened to sue Threads for “unlawful misappropriation” of its trade secrets and intellectual property after Meta had allegedly hired people familiar with Twitter's algorithm.

The bill’s reintroduction follows Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which a London-based data mining firm that had worked for the Trump campaign was able to obtain data from 87 million users without their consent.

Facebook and Instagram have since announced a group that will study racial bias in its algorithms, while the EU’s AI Act will similarly seek to expose Big Tech’s private algorithms.