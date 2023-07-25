Congress Wants To Fight Online Drug Dealing — But Doing So Could Injure The Internet - The Messenger
Congress Wants To Fight Online Drug Dealing — But Doing So Could Injure The Internet

Published |Updated
Benjamin Powers
JWPlayer

A new bill advancing on the Senate floor hopes to reduce online drug dealing. In reality, though, it would also weaken some of the internet’s most basic messaging technology, one of several pieces of discussed legislation that pose similar side effects 

Sponsored by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan), the Republican-backed Cooper Davis Act, which was introduced in March and currently under review by the Judiciary Committee, would require social media companies and other platforms to share the names of users and other personal information if they have “actual knowledge” that they’re distributing drugs. It would require those companies to survey private messages, including breaking into ones sent with end-to-end encryption. And while encrypted messages can be used for nefarious means, they also do things like protect health information and people’s identity from being stolen. 

The proposed legislation is worrying experts like Natalie Campbell, a senior director at the Internet Society, A Virginia-based think tank. “It will fundamentally jeopardize Internet security—and every single business and person that relies on it—by forcing companies to weaken encryption with ‘backdoors’ to monitor and prevent the sale of illegal drugs online,” she said. 

Those backdoors are problematic because they could present tempting targets for hackers eager to get ahold of the same data the companies have been pressed into collecting. 

Read More

Encrypted messages have been an important underpinning of the internet for several decades, providing a secure way to trade information—tools, for instance, that are popular among journalists hoping to connect with sources and, recently, among activists hoping to coordinate abortion services for women after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. 

What’s more, the bill might actually make it harder for authorities to pursue online drug dealers. Right now, many internet companies already report illegal behavior when they find it without the authorities first noticing it. But the companies could dial back on that reporting if the Cooper Davis Act passes, fearing they might run afoul of Fourth Amendment concerns over unreasonable search and seizures. 

Carl Szabo, the general counsel of NetChoice, an internet-industry group funded by companies like Meta and Google, described the situation in stark terms. “This bill would allow bad actors to escape justice … it will actually become harder for law enforcement to identify these threats.” 

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) speaks with reporters after attending a closed-door, classified briefing for Senators at U.S. Capitol Building on February 14, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Marshalls bill could threaten fundamental parts of the internet.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Plus, the bill would thrust companies and authorities into a legal gray area. “There's no objective standard for determining when someone's distributing drugs online,” said Megan Iorio, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a nonprofit research center focusing on privacy and free expression. “When a text message is suggesting that and there's also so many reasons for people to be talking about drugs online, that are perfectly legal and protected by the First Amendment.”

The Cooper Davis Act is the latest in a string of seemingly well-intentioned bills that could jeopardize private communications. Earlier this year, Senator Lindsay Graham (R-SC) reintroduced the Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies (EARN IT) Act, a controversial bill that has knocked around Congress for years. 

EARN IT hopes to combat child sexual abuse material online, an issue that results in millions of reports a year from social media platforms. In 2022, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which received over 32 million reports of suspected child exploitation.

The bill would require companies to follow new guidelines around reporting such content or lose the broad protections granted by Section 230, decades-old federal legislation that shields those businesses from liability around what’s posted on their sites. It worries privacy experts like Ari Cohn, free speech counsel for TechFreedom, a non-partisan think tank. Cohn acknowledges more should be done to combat sexually explicit images of children online but thinks EARN IT a “just completely insane” way to solve the problem and would prompt the companies to invade users’ privacy more often. 

Bills like Cooper Davis and EARN IT also mean the government or individuals could bring lawsuits against companies that do not monitor and report content online, even if those companies have no way of knowing or accessing what’s flowing through their information pipes because it’s encrypted. “This would impact everyone from secure messaging platforms to cloud storage services to Internet service providers,” said the Internet Society’s Campbell. 

It could possibly prompt tech companies to cut back encrypted message features just as they’re continuing to grow in use and popularity, said Jesse Lehrich, a co-founder of Accountable Tech, a civil society organization working to bring about long-term structural reform regarding surveillance and social media companies. “The last thing we should be doing in this moment is killing end-to-end encryption,” he said, “and deputizing Big Tech with massive new surveillance mandates.”

