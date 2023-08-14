Computing Giant IBM Unveils Chip That Mimics Human Brain

Tech giant IBM is working on a computer chip that works in a similar way to the human brain. The company hopes the design will make personal computing and AI-powered devices more efficient and less environmentally harmful.

"The human brain is able to achieve remarkable performance while consuming little power," as compared to the computer chips typically used in AI programs, IBM scientist Thanos Vasilopoulos told the BBC.

Unlike the chips powering almost all computers now, Vasilopoulos said IBM is moving away from basing its chip design on traditional digital principles, where information is coded in binary ones and zeros.

Instead, IBM is using components called memristors (memory resistors), which are electrical components that can both compute and store information at the same time. The idea is that they can work in a similar way to a synapse in the brain, the point where information is passed from neuron to neuron.

Future computer chips may not used the digital language of binary, but could operate on the same principles as the human brain. Getty Images

"Interconnected memristors can form a network resembling a biological brain," University of Surrey professor Ferrante Neri told the BBC.

"These advancements suggest that we may be on the cusp of witnessing the emergence of brain-like chips in the near future," Neri added.

If chips like IBM's design make it to market, it could herald new, highly efficient smartphones fitted with chips dedicated to AI that hold their charge for much longer than today's models.

The chips would mean “large and more complex workloads could be executed in low power or battery-constrained environments” such as cell phones and cars, Vasilopoulos said in the interview.

"Additionally, cloud providers will be able to use these chips to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint," he added.