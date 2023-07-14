Competition Appeal Tribunal To Hear Microsoft’s UK’s Case One Day Before Deal Deadline - The Messenger
Competition Appeal Tribunal To Hear Microsoft’s UK’s Case One Day Before Deal Deadline

Microsoft must close its deal with Activision-Blizzard before July 18, or face a renegotiation and billions in breakup fees

Published |Updated
Trone Dowd
The videogame publisher Activision in Los Angeles, California, December 10, 2018.Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Microsoft’s ability to close the deal on its near $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard unimpeded will come down to the wire, as the UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal is preparing to hear the company’s new pitch for the acquisition just a day before the deal’s deadline.

The UK’s judicial body on business and economics will mediate Microsoft’s new plan to appease the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority regarding its merger with game publisher Activision-Blizzard on Monday, July 17. The meeting will “consider the application made jointly by all parties to adjourn these proceedings pending further discussions between the CMA and Microsoft” according to the notice on the CAT’s website. It is set to take place 2:30 p.m. local time, or 9:30 a.m. for the US east coast.

The hearing will be make or break for Microsoft. If the company is unable to close the deal by July 18, it risks having to renegotiate the deal and pay billions of dollars in break up fines.

On Friday, the CMA announced its intention to extend the deadline for its final decision six weeks to August 29. In the notice, the agency said the extension is meant to give it enough time to mull over the company’s newly submitted application, which will possibly feature a number of concessions regarding its share of the cloud gaming market.

“However, the Inquiry Group aims to discharge its duty as soon as possible and in advance of this date,” the notice also stated.

The CMA declined comment to The Messenger on Monday's hearing.

The UK is the last global government left to approve of the merger. Microsoft signaled focusing all of its efforts in getting the greenlight from the UK following its victory over the Federal Trade Commission here in the U.S.

