Company Behind Nothing Phone to Launch a Budget Brand With Its First Smartwatch

OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei's Nothing is known for its attempts to innovate the Android space with premium visual flair at mid-range price points. With the launch of a new sub-brand that will see the company release its first smartwatch, Nothing hopes to offer its unique design at an even more affordable cost.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced the new sub-brand “CMF by Nothing” through a Q2 community update today. The affordable sub-division of Nothing will bring newly designed earbuds and a new smartwatch to the market later this year, with more details to come.

CMF by Nothing will be run by a separate team within Nothing and focus more on timelessness than innovation, cutting out more divisive features like the Nothing Phone (2)'s signature glyph system. CMF stands for a design discipline called Color, Materials, Finish, which focuses on accentuating product design.

The main Nothing brand will continue to carry more expensive products with the company's typical, flair-focused approach.

Nothing as an overall brand wants to “make tech fun again” and it’s been doing so with unique designs since 2020. The company isn’t afraid to design for niche audiences but has also been received favorably in the mainstream, with 1.5 million devices sold by June 2023. Its products include the phone (1), the new phone (2), the ear (2), and the ear (stick). In the less than 3 years since Nothing’s launch, the company has raised more than $250 million.

“CMF by Nothing is going to be focused on clean and timeless design,” Pei said in the community update. “It’s going to feature quality that’s very hard to find in this price segment.”

Pei pointed to community requests for more affordable products and said that Nothing was “very excited to deliver.”