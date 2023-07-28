This App Wants To Navigate NYC’s Labyrinthine Subways For You

Finding your way in a New York City Subway station is confusing enough for people with perfect vision, let alone those whose eyesight is starting to fail them.

That’s why researchers at NYU Tandon School of Engineering and NYU Grossman School of Medicine have created an app that uses a phone camera to enable people with impaired vision to more easily navigate New York’s underground labyrinths, which are usually cut off from traditional GPS.

In a study published in IEEE Journal of Translational Engineering in Health and Medicine, researchers describe the app Commute Booster, which they say “offers full trip planning and real-time guidance inside the station.”



“While various solutions are available to facilitate travel to and from public transit hubs, there is a notable absence of solutions for navigating within transit hubs, often referred to as the ‘middle mile,’” the study states. “No solutions exist at scale, leaving a critical gap for commuters with disabilities.”



Commute Booster works by combining a public database containing public transportation routes, GTFS (general transit feed specification), with optical character recognition to identify and read signs.

In tests at three NYC subway stations — Jay Street-Metrotech, Dekalb Avenue, and Canal Street — the app had a 97% success rate in reading signage directing to a destination without getting distracted by irrelevant signs and ads.

“It holds tremendous promise in assisting individuals with blindness and low vision during their daily commutes,” the study states.

Researchers are planning a human trial to test how well the app holds up in reality. If it works, they will make it available "in the near term," the researchers say in the study.