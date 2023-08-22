Color-Changing Fish Can ‘See’ Using Its Skin: Study

It all started with a dead fish.

Marine biologist Lorian Schweikert reeled in the hogfish while on a fishing trip in the Florida Keys during graduate school — she plopped it down on the deck, and kept fishing. But when she went to grab the dead fish later, she did a double take — the fish’s skin that touched the boat had taken on the same white hue and texture of the deck.

“I was amazed that this color change was happening post mortem,” she said. “It gave me this idea that maybe the skin was seeing its surroundings.”

Temperature and deck pressure likely had more to do with that particular color change, she said, but the encounter spurred new research that suggests Schweikert was half right: hogfish can “see” using their skin, so to speak, but they likely can’t perceive their surroundings.

Instead, they may just see their own skin.

Hogfish appear to possess specialized cells deep in their skin that could help the fish detect its own color changes, researchers report Tuesday in Nature Communications.



If confirmed, the research could help explain how other color-changing creatures pull off their chameleon-like abilities.

“This is a really interesting and unusual arrangement of photoreceptors that hasn’t been described before” said Thomas Cronin, a visual ecologist at the University of Maryland Baltimore County who wasn’t involved in the study. “It’s not fully clear what the cells are doing,” he said, but more research could help flesh out how these cells help skin see.

Color-changing pops up across the tree of life, from fish and amphibians to reptiles and octopuses, helping these animals blend into their surroundings or stand out to potential mates. Special cells called chromatophores orchestrate this multicolored show by dispersing or sucking up pigments, causing each tiny patch of skin to reflect light or let it through.

Many of these color-morphs also have light-sensitive proteins akin to those found in animal eyes, called opsins, embedded in their skin. But it was unclear whether this sensitivity enabled color changing, Schweikert said.

Some scientists theorized these light-sensing systems were seeing their surroundings, prompting the skin to assume a matching color. But that idea hasn’t really panned out, Schweikert said. When researchers cover animals' eyes, for instance, they stop making accurate color changes, she said. This might be because their skin lacks the capacity to form images, like eyes can.

To see what these photosensitive proteins might really be doing, Schweikert and her colleagues zoomed in on hogfish opsin, which is activated by blue light.

They found that hogfish opsins are housed in specialized cells deep in the skin, beneath the color-orchestrating chromatophores. Surprisingly, these opsins were hidden under light-blocking tissue, as if the light-sensitive cells are looking at the skin’s color in and of itself, rather than whatever is beyond it.

When pigments are sucked up, light can pass through the chromatophore and activate the photoreceptors, but when the skin is colored, the cells get turned off, Schweikert said. “In this way, these photoreceptors are watching the state of their own color change,” she said, which is important since the fish can't see its whole body with its eyes.

“Imagine you had to get dressed in the morning, but you couldn’t bend your neck and you didn’t have a mirror,” said Schweikert. Skin photoreceptors might be acting as that mirror, giving the fish a sense of its whole color.

By comparing what the skin sees to what the eyes see, the hogfish might be able to fine-tune its appearance to seamlessly blend in with its surroundings.

This study doesn't confirm that's what's actually happening, but Schweikert plans to test this idea in hogfish with more experiments. If confirmed, she suspects this kind of mechanism might be at play in other color-changing creatures too.

The study “is exciting because it shows that the capacity for skin to detect light is directly related to the physiological mechanisms of color change,” said Jennifer Kelley, a biologist at the University of Western Australia who wasn’t involved in the study.

It’s “an important piece of the puzzle and provides an explanation for how animals are so adept at rapidly responding to changes in their surroundings through alterations in color and patterning.”