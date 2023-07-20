The record-breaking heat recorded across the globe this summer is all adding up to a disturbing reality: At a press briefing Thursday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials revealed 2023 has a 95% chance of being the hottest year recorded since the Industrial Revolution.

Much of the United States has already been hit with record-breaking heat this summer, but for those seeking relief from the blistering temperatures, the scientists had bad news: Expect more of the same for the rest of the season.

Vast swaths of the contiguous United States will be on the receiving end of higher-than-average temperatures in August, according the NOAA scientists, with the Pacific Northwest the most likely to be affected.

Parts of the United States sweltered under 100 degree heat and forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration don't show much relief in August. RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images

NOAA Climate Prediction Center meteorologist Matt Rosencrans told press there may be a little relief coming in August to some areas as a result of cloudy weather and rainy days abating the heat. But in places currently baking, like Texas, expect more of the same.

"But we are favoring above normal temperatures for the next three months over the Southwest," Rosencrans said.

June was a particularly hard month in Texas — the state saw temperatures soar well into the 100s. Similar conditions were also felt inOklahoma, parts of Louisiana and several other southern states. Even the night time in parts of the country offered no reprieve, with temperatures only cooling to above 80 — the trend has continued into July.