Climate Change is Making California Waves Bigger — By Almost a Foot

Waves along the California coast are growing larger as ocean temperatures warm due to human-caused climate change, according to a new study.

Since 1969, the average wave has grown by as much as a foot, researchers reported Tuesday in the Journal of Geophysical Research. Warming temperatures are driving bigger, more dangerous swells too: The number of waves topping 13 feet approximately doubled over the past two decades, compared with 1949 to 1969.

Evaluating long-term changes in the strength of waves slamming into California’s coast has historically been tricky, since scientists had to rely on a scattered network of buoys that was only installed in the 1970s. To get a more complete look, Peter Bromirski, an oceanographer at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, turned to seismic records. By analyzing changes in pressure fluctuations caused by pounding waves, Bromirski and his colleagues were able to reconstruct a record of wave activity along the coast back to the 1930s.

rhyman007/Getty Images

While there were extended periods of relatively quiet wave activity before the 1960s, those days are largely gone, the study suggests. Now, heightened wave activity is the norm, which threatens to exacerbate coastal erosion already underway due to rising sea levels.

“And, you know, combined with sea level rise, bigger waves mean that is going to happen more often,” Bromirski told the Associated Press.