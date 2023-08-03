Climate Change is Making California Waves Bigger — By Almost a Foot - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Climate Change is Making California Waves Bigger — By Almost a Foot

The number of waves cresting 13 feet have more than doubled, one of several findings from a new study linking the tumultuous surf to global warming.

Published |Updated
Jonathan Lambert
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Waves along the California coast are growing larger as ocean temperatures warm due to human-caused climate change, according to a new study.

Since 1969, the average wave has grown by as much as a foot, researchers reported Tuesday in the Journal of Geophysical Research. Warming temperatures are driving bigger, more dangerous swells too: The number of waves topping 13 feet approximately doubled over the past two decades, compared with 1949 to 1969. 

Evaluating long-term changes in the strength of waves slamming into California’s coast has historically been tricky, since scientists had to rely on a scattered network of buoys that was only installed in the 1970s. To get a more complete look, Peter Bromirski, an oceanographer at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, turned to seismic records. By analyzing changes in pressure fluctuations caused by pounding waves, Bromirski and his colleagues were able to reconstruct a record of wave activity along the coast back to the 1930s. 

Huge Wave Surfing
rhyman007/Getty Images
Read More

While there were extended periods of relatively quiet wave activity before the 1960s, those days are largely gone, the study suggests. Now, heightened wave activity is the norm, which threatens to exacerbate coastal erosion already underway due to rising sea levels.

“And, you know, combined with sea level rise, bigger waves mean that is going to happen more often,” Bromirski told the Associated Press.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.