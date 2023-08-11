HP Faces Class Action Lawsuit For All-in-One Printers That Won’t Scan or Fax When Low on Ink

Not being able to use expensive electronics due to a malfunction can be frustrating, especially when a company's solution to the problem requires users to pay even more money. That's the reasoning behind a class action lawsuit against HP, which a federal judge has officially allowed to proceed in a decision issued yesterday, according to Reuters.

Inkjet printers have long been a sore spot for consumers, as many companies rely on them, or more specifically, their proprietary replacement inkjet cartridges, as a significant source of revenue and profits. It's not a new problem, either. Back in 2006, a report shared by Gizmodo highlighted the fact that, at the time, inkjet printer ink sold by HP was actually more expensive to buy than human blood.

In recent years, the tactics used by companies like Canon, HP, and Epson to sell both printer hardware and ink cartridges have taken a new direction: artificially limiting what the printer can do. Last year, it was discovered that some Epson printers ship pre-programmed to automatically stop functioning after a certain amount of time, or a certain number of printed documents. This requires them to be completely replaced, or serviced at an added cost to the owner, before they can be used again.

Epson's reasoning for the shutdown cited concern that porous pads used in the printer to absorb and contain excess ink could wear out over time. But San Francisco's Gary Freund, and Minneapolis' Wayne McMath, say HP have no such excuses in a class-action lawsuit that they are leading.



The duo alleges that HP's all-in-one printers intentionally enter an "error state" when ink gets too low, disabling not only document printing, but also the machine's ability to fax or scan documents: functions that don't use any ink at all.

Yesterday's decision by the San Jose, California-based U.S. District Judge, Beth Labson Freeman, cited a post on a message board where an HP support agent confirmed to a customer that the company's multi-function printer "will not function" without sufficient ink levels as "sufficient allegations" that the company knew about the defect. The judge also believed that customers "could try to show HP had a duty to disclose the defect."

HP's lawyers' attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed by claiming the customers behind the suit "failed to allege" that the company had a responsibility to make such a disclosure, or that it was deliberately trying to hide the defect with its multi-function printers.