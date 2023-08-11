HP Faces Class Action Lawsuit For All-in-One Printers That Won’t Scan or Fax When Low on Ink - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

HP Faces Class Action Lawsuit For All-in-One Printers That Won’t Scan or Fax When Low on Ink

US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman has rejected HP's attempt to dismiss a class action lawsuit regarding a defect with its multi-function printers

Published |Updated
Andrew Liszewski
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
HP

Not being able to use expensive electronics due to a malfunction can be frustrating, especially when a company's solution to the problem requires users to pay even more money. That's the reasoning behind a class action lawsuit against HP, which a federal judge has officially allowed to proceed in a decision issued yesterday, according to Reuters.

Inkjet printers have long been a sore spot for consumers, as many companies rely on them, or more specifically, their proprietary replacement inkjet cartridges, as a significant source of revenue and profits. It's not a new problem, either. Back in 2006, a report shared by Gizmodo highlighted the fact that, at the time, inkjet printer ink sold by HP was actually more expensive to buy than human blood.

In recent years, the tactics used by companies like Canon, HP, and Epson to sell both printer hardware and ink cartridges have taken a new direction: artificially limiting what the printer can do. Last year, it was discovered that some Epson printers ship pre-programmed to automatically stop functioning after a certain amount of time, or a certain number of printed documents. This requires them to be completely replaced, or serviced at an added cost to the owner, before they can be used again.

Epson's reasoning for the shutdown cited concern that porous pads used in the printer to absorb and contain excess ink could wear out over time. But San Francisco's Gary Freund, and Minneapolis' Wayne McMath, say HP have no such excuses in a class-action lawsuit that they are leading.

The duo alleges that HP's all-in-one printers intentionally enter an "error state" when ink gets too low, disabling not only document printing, but also the machine's ability to fax or scan documents: functions that don't use any ink at all.

Read More

Yesterday's decision by the San Jose, California-based U.S. District Judge, Beth Labson Freeman, cited a post on a message board where an HP support agent confirmed to a customer that the company's multi-function printer "will not function" without sufficient ink levels as "sufficient allegations" that the company knew about the defect. The judge also believed that customers "could try to show HP had a duty to disclose the defect."

HP's lawyers' attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed by claiming the customers behind the suit "failed to allege" that the company had a responsibility to make such a disclosure, or that it was deliberately trying to hide the defect with its multi-function printers.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.