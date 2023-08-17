Chrome Will Now Explain Why When an Extension Disappears

Google will soon explain why when a Chrome extension disappears from the Chrome Web Store. The new feature, coming in Chrome 117 (in beta now) joins a few other changes focused on user security while browsing the web, including one to navigation.

Starting with Chrome 117, Chrome will alert users when an extension they have installed is no longer available on the Chrome Web Store. The warning only applies if the extension was unpublished by the developer, the extension violated Chrome Web Store policy, or the extension was recognized as malware.

Chrome users can interact with this feature under “Safety check” in the “Privacy and security” tab in Chrome’s Settings. Users will have the option to review extensions that were taken down from the Chrome Web Store and can decide to either remove the extension or hide the warning. If Chrome recognizes the extension as malware, users have little control over using it: Chrome will automatically disable the extension, as with previous versions of the browser.

“We hope this change will help to keep the ecosystem safe without impacting genuine extensions,” Oliver Dunk, developer relations engineer for Chrome Extensions, wrote in a blog post.

Another blog post released on Wednesday highlighted another new security feature: Chrome will automatically upgrade all http:// navigation to https:// to improve security. That way, Chrome will only bring users to insecure HTTP sites when HTTPS isn’t available, potentially minimizing unencrypted or unauthenticated browsing.

In other words, if a site has an HTTPS option and a user clicks on a link that says HTTP, Chrome will still take them to the HTTPS version of the site. Coinciding with this, Google will be removing the lock icon from Chrome's address bar, as it currently only serves to indicate that a site uses HTTPS—something Google now sees as the norm.

Google's browser saw another notable update this month with a change to the Chrome downloads bar. That update also had a security application, as it made it easier for developers to build deep scan options for security and privacy right into the downloads tray.