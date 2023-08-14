This Chinese Folding Phone Is Over Twice As Durable as Google and Samsung’s Foldables

Some cellphones, like the iconic Nokia 3310, had a reputation of being so durable that years after they went off the market, they're still featured in countless memes. Today, it's a different story. Any smartphone's battery will eventually lose capacity or even bulge, and foldable devices are so fragile that how many times they're able to be opened and closed without breaking has become a selling point—and one that makes the new Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 stand above Samsung and Google's latest offerings.

With Google finally introducing its first folding device earlier this year, foldables have arguably finally gone mainstream, or mainstream-ish, given they still come with price tags pushing $2,000. That's a lot to pay for a device that can be destroyed by simply dropping it, getting something as small as a grain of sand stuck under the screen, or by folding and unfolding it too often. Both the Google Pixel Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which use flexible OLEDs and clever hinge mechanisms to fold in half, are only rated to do so around 200,000 times before their creased OLED screens start to exhibit damage and serious problems.

Other competitors, like the slimmer Honor Magic V2, boast screen durability upwards of 400,000 folds, but the new Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 manages to push that to 500,000 folds, according to certification by TÜV Rheinland. That certification testing doesn't necessarily reflect how actual users may be using the device on a daily basis, and the reality is that folding screen devices still come with an expiration date as a result of the durability limitations of flexible OLED panels. But this one should supposedly outdo the giants in the space, at least in terms of durability.

Being able to survive half-a-million folds (potentially) isn't the only thing helping the Mix Fold 3 compete against Google and Samsung. When folded in half, it measures in at 10.86mm, which is slightly thinner than the 13.4mm Galaxy Z Fold 5. It's not quite as thin as the Honor Magic V2, but the Mix Fold 3 doesn't skip wireless charging just to shave off a few millimeters. Its 4,800mAh battery can be charged using a USB-C cable at 67W speeds, or using a wireless Qi pad maxing out at 50W speeds—a difference of 40 minutes compared to 55 minutes for a full charge.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3's main screen boasts up 120Hz refresh rates and a 2,160 x 1,916 resolution. Xiami

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the same as in the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Mix Fold 3 features an 8.025-inch folding 120Hz OLED screen with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,916, paired with a 6.56-inch cover screen on the outside with a little more than half that resolution at 2,520 x 1,080. Both screens are also protected by a durable layer of glass, although that external screen will long outlast the folding one.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 features four cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel main shooter, as well as two 20-megapixel selfie cameras alongside each screen. Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 promises to be no slouch when it comes to photography, either, although it remains to be seen how well the four-camera array on the back actually performs in real world tests. The phone boasts a 50-megapixel main lens, a 12-megapixel lens sporting a 120-degree wide field of view, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with a 75mm focal length and a 10-megapixel lens with a sliding periscope offering true 5X optical zoom.

All four of these cameras can be used for snapping selfies on the Mix Fold 3's smaller outside screen, which should provide higher quality imagery than selfie cameras on the internal screen. But Xiaomi has also included two additional 20-megapixel cameras on both the internal and external screens for convenience when making video calls.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3's price tag starts at around $1,240 (8,999 yuan) with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or around $1,515 (10,999 yuan) with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Unfortunately, as with its previous versions of its foldable, Xiaomi currently has no plans to release the Mix Fold 3 outside of China.