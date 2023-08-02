Chinese Chip Company Reports Major Tech Breakthrough, Lifting Industry Hopes

A number of Chinese companies saw their stock prices bump up on Wednesday following a news report that a microchip company has made a technological breakthrough.

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group was blacklisted by the United States government in December as part of an escalating trade war kicked off by China’s relationship to country’s supplying Russia’s military, such as Iran. On Monday, a local Chinese newspaper reported the company is working to deliver the country’s first 28 nanometer chips at some point this year.

According to a Bloomberg report, the news sparked investor interest in some of the company’s suppliers, with optical component maker Mloptic Corp. seeing its stock price go up 15% and the price of other suppliers rising by 5%.

While the original article is not available online, it has been reposted by other outlets. According to the article, the lithography firm was granted a patent earlier this year.

The stock prices of several Chinese companies soared after a report that a microchip firm had made a significant breakthrough. Getty Images

Even before the blacklist, the Chinese government has encouraged innovation in the tech component market to lessen its reliance on foreign suppliers.

Bloomberg reports that the Netherlands, home of ASML Holding NV, the world’s leading producer of 28 nanometer chips, has banned the company from selling those products in China as part of the US-led crackdown as have the home countries of other leading manufacturers, such as Japan’s Tokyo Electron Ltd.



In July, China’s ambassador to the US said that while his country does not want a trade war, it will retaliate against any further restrictions.