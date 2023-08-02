Chinese Chip Company Reports Major Tech Breakthrough, Lifting Industry Hopes - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Chinese Chip Company Reports Major Tech Breakthrough, Lifting Industry Hopes

China has been pushing domestic companies to make up for the shortage in semiconductor tech as a result of US sanctions

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A number of Chinese companies saw their stock prices bump up on Wednesday following a news report that a microchip company has made a technological breakthrough.

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group was blacklisted by the United States government in December as part of an escalating trade war kicked off by China’s relationship to country’s supplying Russia’s military, such as Iran. On Monday, a local Chinese newspaper reported the company is working to deliver the country’s first 28 nanometer chips at some point this year. 

According to a Bloomberg report, the news sparked investor interest in some of the company’s suppliers, with optical component maker Mloptic Corp. seeing its stock price go up 15% and the price of other suppliers rising by 5%. 

While the original article is not available online, it has been reposted by other outlets. According to the article, the lithography firm was granted a patent earlier this year.

Read More
An artists rendition of a semiconductor and circuit board with data flowing.
The stock prices of several Chinese companies soared after a report that a microchip firm had made a significant breakthrough.Getty Images

Even before the blacklist, the Chinese government has encouraged innovation in the tech component market to lessen its reliance on foreign suppliers.

Bloomberg reports that the Netherlands, home of ASML Holding NV, the world’s leading producer of 28 nanometer chips, has banned the company from selling those products in China as part of the US-led crackdown as have the home countries of other leading manufacturers, such as Japan’s Tokyo Electron Ltd. 

In July, China’s ambassador to the US said that while his country does not want a trade war, it will retaliate against any further restrictions.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.