Chinese Chip Company Reports Major Tech Breakthrough, Lifting Industry Hopes
China has been pushing domestic companies to make up for the shortage in semiconductor tech as a result of US sanctions
A number of Chinese companies saw their stock prices bump up on Wednesday following a news report that a microchip company has made a technological breakthrough.
Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group was blacklisted by the United States government in December as part of an escalating trade war kicked off by China’s relationship to country’s supplying Russia’s military, such as Iran. On Monday, a local Chinese newspaper reported the company is working to deliver the country’s first 28 nanometer chips at some point this year.
According to a Bloomberg report, the news sparked investor interest in some of the company’s suppliers, with optical component maker Mloptic Corp. seeing its stock price go up 15% and the price of other suppliers rising by 5%.
While the original article is not available online, it has been reposted by other outlets. According to the article, the lithography firm was granted a patent earlier this year.
- White House to Limit New Investments in Chinese Tech: Report
- Nvidia Rival Eyes Hong Kong IPO as China Pushes Homegrown Chip Tech
- Tech Companies Are Talking a Big Game on AI in Q2 Investor Calls: Analysis
- France Investigating Spying Allegations Over Key Semiconductor Chips Tech
- Chinese Tech Shares Drop After Goldman Downgrades Growth Outlook
Even before the blacklist, the Chinese government has encouraged innovation in the tech component market to lessen its reliance on foreign suppliers.
Bloomberg reports that the Netherlands, home of ASML Holding NV, the world’s leading producer of 28 nanometer chips, has banned the company from selling those products in China as part of the US-led crackdown as have the home countries of other leading manufacturers, such as Japan’s Tokyo Electron Ltd.
In July, China’s ambassador to the US said that while his country does not want a trade war, it will retaliate against any further restrictions.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech
- Elon Musk Says ‘CEO’ Is a Fake Title Two Months After He Hired a CEO for TwitterTech
- Biden Administration Launches Effort to Defend Schools From HackersTech
- Bots And ‘A Virtual Ghost Town’: Softbank Sues Portfolio Company’s Ex-CEO For FraudTech
- Virtual Holocaust Museum Is Coming to ‘Fortnite’Tech
- How To Get Google Chrome Downloads Bar Back After the Browser’s Latest UpdateTech
- Google Wins Partial Victory in Antitrust Case With Trial Beginning Next MonthNews
- New ChatGPT Updates: Now AI Can Tell You How to Talk to AITech
- Guilty Gear Strive: The Board Game Takes This Blazing Fast Fighter to Game NightTech