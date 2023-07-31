China’s Semiconductor Imports Down 22% Amid US Chip Sanctions

Semiconductor imports to China have fallen 22% in value during the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period last year. And imports of chip manufacturing equipment have also dipped 23% since 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from China’s customs agency.



The decline is tied to the US government’s effort to restrict China’s access to critical semiconductor chip technology that can be used to build everything from weaponry to smartphones.



Although non-American companies like Samsung, SK Hynix and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dominate the semiconductor industry, they rely on components produced by US manufacturers and the US market for business. In turn, these companies abide by America and its allies’ sanctions, and limit their shipments to China.



This year, the Netherlands and Japan joined the US to restrict chip exports to China. Inspur, one of China’s biggest server equipment manufacturers, has complained about the practice and asked suppliers to show “integrity” and deliver parts “which we have [already] bought legally," according to the report.



Meanwhile, China is investing heavily in its domestic manufacturers to cut its dependence on foreign imports, and a number of local semiconductor companies are rushing to go public as demand for their products increase.

Semiconductor chips are hotly contested technology. sinology / Getty Images