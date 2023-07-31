China’s Semiconductor Imports Down 22% Amid US Chip Sanctions - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

China’s Semiconductor Imports Down 22% Amid US Chip Sanctions

The US has imposed strict restrictions on hardware imports to China as part of its foreign policy agenda

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Semiconductor imports to China have fallen 22% in value during the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period last year. And imports of chip manufacturing equipment have also dipped 23% since 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from China’s customs agency.

The decline is tied to the US government’s effort to restrict China’s access to critical semiconductor chip technology that can be used to build everything from weaponry to smartphones.

Although non-American companies like Samsung, SK Hynix and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dominate the semiconductor industry, they rely on components produced by US manufacturers and the US market for business. In turn, these companies abide by America and its allies’ sanctions, and limit their shipments to China.

This year, the Netherlands and Japan joined the US to restrict chip exports to China. Inspur, one of China’s biggest server equipment manufacturers, has complained about the practice and asked suppliers to show “integrity” and deliver parts “which we have [already] bought legally," according to the report.

Meanwhile, China is investing heavily in its domestic manufacturers to cut its dependence on foreign imports, and a number of local semiconductor companies are rushing to go public as demand for their products increase.

Engineer with semiconductor chip
Semiconductor chips are hotly contested technology.sinology / Getty Images
Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.