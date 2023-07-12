China’s Huawei Technologies Sees a Pathway Back to Global 5G Market: Report

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies is plotting a return to the global 5G smartphone market after nearly five years in “survival mode.” After being banned from accessing US-made technology and software, Huawei appears to have stalled in progress with Chinese-made alternatives. But the company could return to the global consumer electronics market by the end of the year, Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources at three Chinese research firms.



Huawei did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comments.

Once ranked as one of the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturers, Shenzhen-based Huawei fell off after being the subject of multiple US government sanctions starting in 2019. The company was in the middle of an intense trade dispute between the US and Chinese governments; the former attempted to limit Chinese companies from advancing in the race to build high-fidelity 5G broadband.



The US and European governments consider Huawei a security risk, and have accused it of violating sanctions on Iran, stealing trade secrets on both continents, and fraud. Huawei denied all allegations.



Ultimately, the sanctions were designed to cut off the company and other top Chinese 5G equipment makers, such as ZTE, from crucial America-made semiconductor chips and access to American communication tools. The sanctions didn’t only impact Huawei’s hardware business, but also damaged its software partnerships after the US government placed it on the “Entity List”, effectively meaning American companies require a special license to conduct business with Huawei. Google removed Android software from Huawei devices and cut off access to the Google Play Store for apps.

Originally introduced by the Donald Trump administration, the Biden administration hasn’t reversed the sanctions.



With dwindling equipment supplies, Huawei’s consumer electronics and global smartphone business had waned, forcing the company to pursue domestic chip-making possibilities.



Now, the company is plotting a comeback later this year, three research firms cited by Reuters claim. The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which designated Huawei a security risk in 2020, did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.



Chinese local business media report that Huawei could produce up to 40 million mobile devices by the end of the year, up from 30 million in the previous year. But the reports did not specify how many of these devices will include 5G capabilities.

