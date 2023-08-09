China Will Require All App Developers to Submit Business Details to the Government

China is mandating that app developers file their business information with the government, a move that could significantly impact indie developers in the country.

App developers in the country will need to submit proper business documentation with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) over the next few months or risk getting sanctioned, Reuters reported Wednesday. The country is offering a grace period that extends till March 2024, after which it will clampdown on erring apps.

The move could have a wide ranging impact on the Chinese app development industry by forcing smaller developers to incorporate new businesses or publish their app store products with a third-party publisher in order to stay compliant with the government’s rules. The new rule could also increase the government’s scrutiny over what products make it to app stores.

The recent mandate is in line with government actions over the last three years that have tightened control over the country’s digital industry. China has increased regulation on software companies including Alipay, the fintech giant, and game developers across the country. But it has also extended to other spheres such as artificial intelligence and facial recognition. Earlier this week, the government announced restrictions on image capturing technology, severely limiting its spread.

Unlike markets like the US and Europe where companies are rushing to adopt AI as part of their processes and services, Chinese companies have moved slowly, with a keen focus on government statements regarding any innovation. Months after OpenAI’s ChatGPT burst into the scene and Alphabet and Meta outlined their own AI ambitions, China’s Alibaba and other companies are only now announcing their own chatbots and language models for the local and international market. And in July, Apple purged hundreds of AI products from its Chinese app store ahead of the August 15 start date of a government regulation on generative AI services, including APIs.

Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology continues to reiterate the government’s commitments to open up the economy to innovation and says it will “shore up a market-oriented and law-based international business environment,” one of the Ministry’s representatives told state-backed Global Times last month.