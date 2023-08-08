China Drafts Rules for Using Facial Recognition Technology - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

China Drafts Rules for Using Facial Recognition Technology

Regulators are planning to restrict how businesses use the technology in favor of non-biometric personal identification methods.

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's digital industry regulator, has issued draft regulations on facial recognition systems. The proposed rules, released Tuesday, show the regulator is planning to restrict how businesses use the technology in favor of non-biometric personal identification methods.

Organizations can only adopt image capturing systems when there is a specific purpose that necessitates it, according to the draft rules. When they are in use, the regulator has imposed strict protective measures for public safety.

“If there are non-biometric verification technology for achieving a similar purpose or business requirements, those non-biometric verification methods should be preferred,” the draft said in Chinese, as translated by CNBC.

Facial recognition used on pedestrians on a New York Street.
Facial recognition used on pedestrians on a New York Street.Getty Images
Read More

The draft rules will effectively restrict the use of facial recognition and identification devices in hotel rooms, public bathrooms, changing rooms, toilets, and other private locations. The changes also introduce safeguards when the technology is used in public places, requiring that it should be adopted only for public safety requirements and these systems should include prominent warning signs to notify the passers by.

China’s facial recognition rule change comes after three years of government crackdown on technology companies, particularly software companies.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.