China Drafts Rules for Using Facial Recognition Technology
Regulators are planning to restrict how businesses use the technology in favor of non-biometric personal identification methods.
The Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's digital industry regulator, has issued draft regulations on facial recognition systems. The proposed rules, released Tuesday, show the regulator is planning to restrict how businesses use the technology in favor of non-biometric personal identification methods.
Organizations can only adopt image capturing systems when there is a specific purpose that necessitates it, according to the draft rules. When they are in use, the regulator has imposed strict protective measures for public safety.
“If there are non-biometric verification technology for achieving a similar purpose or business requirements, those non-biometric verification methods should be preferred,” the draft said in Chinese, as translated by CNBC.
The draft rules will effectively restrict the use of facial recognition and identification devices in hotel rooms, public bathrooms, changing rooms, toilets, and other private locations. The changes also introduce safeguards when the technology is used in public places, requiring that it should be adopted only for public safety requirements and these systems should include prominent warning signs to notify the passers by.
China’s facial recognition rule change comes after three years of government crackdown on technology companies, particularly software companies.
