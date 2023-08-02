Children In China May Have Smartphone Time Cut to 2 Hours or Less

The Cyberspace Administration of China proposed new rules on Wednesday to cap smartphone screen time for minors at two hours a day max.

The rules are designed to prevent phone addiction in children and teens, the CAC said. Depending on their age, children could see smartphone access cut to just minutes.

Children under 8 would get 8 minutes a day, while those aged 8 to 16 would have an hour. Sixteen to 18-year-olds would get two hours a day.

Phone providers would have to set time limits as standard and give parents the choice to opt-out. The biggest phone providers in China are Huawei and Apple.

The draft guidelines are open for public feedback until September 2. The move adds to previous efforts to limit screen time for minors: The Chinese Gaming Law of 2021 prohibits anyone under 18 from playing video games during the week, and restricts gaming time to the hour between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.

The effort is a tent pole policy for President Xi Jinping, who has publicly lamented the apparent addiction to games and the internet among Chinese youth particularly. Separately, President Xi’s government enforces strict censorship of speech and activity online in China.

Shares in many Chinese tech firms fell after the announcement. It is currently unknown if the tech companies will build the software to comply with the rule as standard or how the rule will be enforced.

Apple did not respond immediately to The Messenger’s request for comment.