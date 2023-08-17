This Cheaper Apple Pencil 2 Alternative Doesn’t Need an iPad To Charge - The Messenger
This Cheaper Apple Pencil 2 Alternative Doesn’t Need an iPad To Charge

ZAGG has upgraded its Pro iPad Stylus with an easier way to charge it

Published |Updated
Andrew Liszewski
ZAGG’s new Pro Stylus 2 introduces a welcome feature the Apple Pencil 2 doesn’t have.ZAGG

The 2nd generation Apple Pencil's ability to charge while magnetically attached to the side of an iPad is a neat trick, but it's also the only way the stylus can be recharged, which can be a pain for those who want to keep their iPads flushly tucked away in a bag. ZAGG's Pro Stylus 2 does offer the same functionality, as it's able to leech all the power it needs when magnetically connected to a compatible iPad, but it's also compatible with standard Qi wireless charging pads for greater flexibility.

As the name implies, this is ZAGG's second attempt to give the 2nd gen Apple Pencil some competition. ZAGG's original Pro Stylus also had the ability to charge from a compatible iPad while magnetically docked to it, but like the original Apple Pencil, it paired that feature with a hidden USB-C port allowing it to also be charged (and faster) from a cable connection.

The ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 shown charging while magnetically attached to an iPad, and while attached to an including compact charging pad.
With full Qi compatibility, the ZAGG Pro Stylus 2 can also be charged on standard wireless charging pads.ZAGG

With its Pro Stylus 2, ZAGG has abandoned the USB-C port, but replaced it with wireless charging capabilities that are 100% compatible with the Qi standard, which most wireless charging pads use. While owners can buy third-party accessories that can charge the 2nd gen Apple Pencil without an iPad, ZAGG's solution is convenient for those who don't own an iPad Pro 11 or an iPad Pro 12.9—the two models ZAGG's website lists as being charging compatible with its stylus. In case you don't already have a wireless charger, ZAGG also includes a compact Qi charger in the box.

Battery life takes a hit from eight hours on the previous model down to six-and-a-half hours on the Pro Stylus 2, but the stylus' functionality mirrors what the 2nd gen Apple Pencil offers, including tilt detection, palm rejection and support for "all iPads 2018 and newer." Unlike Apple Pencils, the Pro Stylus 2 will power down after 15 minutes of not being used to conserve battery life, but powering it back up is as easy as clicking the capacitive button on the end of the stylus.

ZAGG is also offering more color options this time: white, blue, pink, yellow and gray. At $80, the Pro Stylus 2 is $10 more expensive than ZAGG's last Pro Stylus, but it's still about $50 cheaper than the $129 2nd gen Apple Pencil, while offering few compromises.

