ChatGPT Diet Recommendations May Be Dangerous: Reports

People looking for meal planning inspiration may be better off sticking to the recommendations of trained professionals, dietitians warn. In a number of reports, AI programs like ChatGPT has been found to make food recommendations ranging from gross to potentially dangerous.

Users who ask ChatGPT for diet advice are generally told to check in with a doctor or a nutritionist, and the bot is known to occasionally compile incorrect information. That hasn't stopped some hungry users who ask the chatbot for food advice and recommendations, including some social media influencers who have gained increasing popularity by trying recipes concocted by AI.

But in a preprint paper set to be published in the Journal of Nutrition and Dietetics, researchers asked ChatGPT to compose a meal plan for a person receiving dialysis for kidney disease. Worryingly, the bot recommended eating potassium-rich foods like spinach and avocado — which dialysis patients are warned to avoid.

Another study in the journal Nutrition found that while a lot of ChatGPT diet advice was sound, the AI had a habit of recommending users eat potentially fatal allergens when they asked for meal tips designed to take their allergies into account.

Dietician Angel Cunningham told the Wall Street Journal that while some of her clients have used ChatGPT for meal planning, a few have received wrong or outdated information.

“I have not seen one yet that has been without error,” she said referring to the meal plans, adding that ChatGPT will respond to user requests that are dangerous, such as building a 700 calories-a-day meal plan.

Jamie Stang, a professor of public health nutrition at the University of Minnesota, told WSJ that these answers are a feature, not a bug, Ultimately, ChatGPT and similar programs are “trained to give users answers to the questions they’re asking as opposed to using the clinical judgment about whether or not they’re asking the right question in the first place.”

