India’s Moon Mission Captures Mesmerizing Images Ahead of Historic Landing

Chandrayaan-3 is set to explore the Moon's south pole region, an area that may hold easily accessible water in the form of ice

Claire Cameron
Chandrayaan 3 Moon landerISRO

The Chandrayaan-3 Moon lander beamed back a reel of close-up pictures of the Moon's barren surface days ahead of what India hopes will its first soft landing on the Moon. If successful, India will be the fourth country to achieve that feat, joining the US, the former Soviet Union and China.

The images, which are pieced together in two short videos posted to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) feed on the social network X, show multiple craters on the Moon and other stark topological features.

Chandrayaan-3 is supposed to land on the Moon on August 23 or August 24. It is destined for the Moon's south pole, an area that may be rich in water ice —a resource now thought to be abundant on the Moon, thanks in part to previous Indian missions.

So far, no country has landed in the Moon's south pole region. But India has stiff competition from Russia, which sent up the Luna-25 spacecraft earlier this month. It's expected to land in that area as soon as August 21.

Unlike Russia's mission, which only includes a lander, Chandrayaan-3 includes a rover and a lander, called Pragyan and Vikram respectively. The rover is designed to carry out science explorations for two weeks alongside the lander, before they both lose power.

