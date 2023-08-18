India’s Moon Mission Captures Mesmerizing Images Ahead of Historic Landing

The Chandrayaan-3 Moon lander beamed back a reel of close-up pictures of the Moon's barren surface days ahead of what India hopes will its first soft landing on the Moon. If successful, India will be the fourth country to achieve that feat, joining the US, the former Soviet Union and China.
The images, which are pieced together in two short videos posted to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) feed on the social network X, show multiple craters on the Moon and other stark topological features.
Chandrayaan-3 is supposed to land on the Moon on August 23 or August 24. It is destined for the Moon's south pole, an area that may be rich in water ice —a resource now thought to be abundant on the Moon, thanks in part to previous Indian missions.
So far, no country has landed in the Moon's south pole region. But India has stiff competition from Russia, which sent up the Luna-25 spacecraft earlier this month. It's expected to land in that area as soon as August 21.
Unlike Russia's mission, which only includes a lander, Chandrayaan-3 includes a rover and a lander, called Pragyan and Vikram respectively. The rover is designed to carry out science explorations for two weeks alongside the lander, before they both lose power.
- Russia Launches First Moon Mission Since 1976
- NASA unveils new spacesuit design, updating decades-old tech for upcoming moon missions
- Russia Is About to Attempt Its First Mission to Moon in 50 Years
- India Launches Historic Chandrayaan 3 Moon Lander — and a New Era of Lunar Ambition
- Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Awarded NASA Moon-Landing Contract
- Blue Origin, Astrobotic Receive NASA Funds To Develop Power Grids for the Moon
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- San Francisco Tests Self-Driving Shuttles As Part of Autonomous Transit PushNews
- Space Companies Should Beware of Foreign Hackers, US Government WarnsTech
- FitMe’s Home 3D Body Scanner and AI Personal Trainer Has Crowdfunded Nearly $100,000 So FarTech
- Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Burn on Social Media as Maui SmoldersTech
- Canada Tells Meta To Lift News Ban as Wildfires Ravage CountryTech
- Tinder Operator Suspends Partnership with Background Check OrgTech
- Microsoft Accidentally Broke Hotmail, System Admins Posted to RedditTech
- Green Sea Turtle Nests Hit Record Number On Texas BeachesTech
- Threads Updates Following Feed, Makes It Easier To Find Key PostsTech
- Tech Billionaires with Hawaii Estates Promise Cash for Maui RecoveryTech
- Elon Musk Promises To End Ability To Block Users on X in Most CasesTech